Read full article on original website
Related
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
Billy Gilmour set for permanent Brighton transfer
Chelsea have agreed to sell midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton in a permanent deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steven Gerrard admits worries about losing Aston Villa job
Steven Gerrard has admitted he is worried about his Aston Villa future after a poor start to the season.
Southampton to beat Newcastle & Crystal Palace to Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan
Southampton are set to win the race to sign Arsenal utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan, 90min understands.
Aston Villa complete signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker for an undisclosed fee.
Bayer Leverkusen deny interest in Inter left-back Robin Gosens
Bayer Leverkusen have denied making an offer for Inter left-back Robin Gosens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham Forest launch bid for Blackpool's Josh Bowler
Nottingham Forest have made a move for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler.
UWCL qualifying round two: Arsenal to face Ajax; Real Madrid meet Rosenborg
Women's Champions League: The draw for the 2022/23 second round of qualifying has been made by UEFA.
Brighton sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea on four-year contract
Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on a four-year deal.
Mohamed Elneny suffers 'significant injury' in Fulham win
Arsenal are expected to be without midfielder Mohamed Elneny for a lengthy period of time after he suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Fulham.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid
Thursday's deadline day transfer rumours include Edson Alvarez, Cody Gakpo, Douglas Luiz, Sergino Dest, Bernardo Silva & more.
Nottingham Forest complete permanent signing of Willy Boly
Willy Boly has completed his permanent transfer from Wolves to Nottingham Forest.
Dan James joins Fulham on loan from Leeds
Fulham have completed the signing of Dan James on loan from Leeds United.
Fulham complete permanent signing of Carlos Vinicius
Fulham have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth.
USMNT defender John Brooks joins Portuguese giants Benfica
Benfica have announced the signing of United States international center-back John Brooks.
Everton agree £15m fee with Man Utd for James Garner
Everton have agreed a £15m fee with Manchester United for highly-rated midfielder James Garner, 90min understands.
Laywin Kurzawa completes loan move from PSG to Fulham
Layvin Kurzawa has completed his move from PSG to Fulham.
Edson Alvarez refuses to train with Ajax after €50m Chelsea bid
Edson Alvarez has refused to train with Ajax to try and force through a move to Chelsea.
90min
806
Followers
8K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0