Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Ajax manager insists Antony 'isn't worth €100m'
Manchester United-bound Antony 'isn't worth' the €100m that the Red Devils are paying for him, according to Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder.
Antony: His tough upbringing, best position & relationship with Erik ten Hag
Antony is the latest in a growing list of South American players to grace Old Trafford following his £85m arrival at Manchester United from Ajax.
Transfer deadline day 2022 LIVE: Man Utd sign Antony, Aubameyang nears Chelsea
90min's Transfer deadline day live blog will guide you through the chaos of what should be an exciting end to the summer 2022 window.
Lisandro Martinez's war of words with Ajax director days before Man Utd transfer
Lisandro Martinez branded Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra a 'f***ing nobody' just days before Man Utd transfer was finally agreed.
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Antony reveals he's been watching Man Utd games & cheering team on this season
New Manchester United signing Antony has revealed that he has been watching the club's games so far this season and cheering the team on from home even while contracted to Ajax.
Antony FPL price revealed after official Man Utd arrival
FPL: Antony's price has been revealed following his transfer to Man Utd.
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is 'happy' to stay at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is happy to stay at the club despite asking to leave during the summer.
Mikel Arteta pessimistic on midfield injuries and admits Arsenal may move on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny has left Arsenal looking to make a Deadline Day move for midfield cover, confirming
Ajax in talks for Antony replacements; Hakim Ziyech discussions continue, Leon Bailey considered
Ajax continue to look for Antony replacements.
Antony: The shirt number he could wear at Man Utd
The shirt number that Antony could wear at Man Utd following his £85m transfer from Ajax.
Edson Alvarez tells Ajax he wants to move after €50m Chelsea bid
Chelsea have launched a late bid for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who has told his club that he wants to move.
Jurgen Klopp hails 98th minute as 'perfect response' to Newcastle time wasting
Jurgen Klopp responds to Newcastle time wasting as Liverpool hit 98th minute winner in victory at Anfield.
Antonio Conte claims Premier League officials need to learn how to use VAR
Antonio Conte has hit out at the VAR officials for prompting a Tottenham penalty to be overturned in 1-1 draw against West Ham.
RB Leipzig respond to Chelsea's interest in Josko Gvardiol
RB Leipzig executive Oliver Mintzlaff responds to Chelsea's interest in defender Josko Gvardiol.
Steven Gerrard admits worries about losing Aston Villa job
Steven Gerrard has admitted he is worried about his Aston Villa future after a poor start to the season.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid
Thursday's deadline day transfer rumours include Edson Alvarez, Cody Gakpo, Douglas Luiz, Sergino Dest, Bernardo Silva & more.
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
