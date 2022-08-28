Dr. Phillip Brown Deputy Superintendent of Mount Airy Schools, Detective Jake Hiatt, and Lenise Lynch are seen before Hiatt begins his presentation to the Rotary Club. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy Lenise Lynch introduced Detective Jake Hiatt and Chief Deputy Larry Lowe to the Rotarians. Hiatt was there to inform on the efforts of the Surry County Sheriff’s office at combatting substance abuse and specifically his new role into investigations of deaths from drug overdose.

