Read full article on original website
Christopher Mcpeck
4d ago
there is a man who beat a women so bad. he told her if she called the cops. he would get out and do it again that same man .came to our home July 31s. and was on video. steeling A $500 back pack leaf blower. it had one hr on it. the Forsyth county sheriff's department has a warrant out for him now I hear that he is having sex with younger lady's. he is wanted in Franklin county Georgia for DUI and drugs sex with a younger women. he ran from. there for around Winston walkertown. his name is Danny Scammell he is 5'9 red hair after 5 look on his face. . don't trust him. if you can lead to getting my blower back. I have a $100 reward for it. no questions ask. he will get his day in prison.
Reply(1)
5
Related
WBTV
Officer arrested for providing drugs to inmates
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Caroline Nicole Lyon, age 29 of Statesville, was arrested Wednesday for using her position as a correctional officer to provide drugs to inmates according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department. Lyon allegedly supplied suboxone and synthetic marijuana or K12, a prison value of $300,000. Officials...
3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in Iredell County, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies received information on August 25 about child abuse where minors at a home on Twilight Lane had been exposed […]
Mount Airy News
State seeking prosecutions on overdose deaths
Dr. Phillip Brown Deputy Superintendent of Mount Airy Schools, Detective Jake Hiatt, and Lenise Lynch are seen before Hiatt begins his presentation to the Rotary Club. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy Lenise Lynch introduced Detective Jake Hiatt and Chief Deputy Larry Lowe to the Rotarians. Hiatt was there to inform on the efforts of the Surry County Sheriff’s office at combatting substance abuse and specifically his new role into investigations of deaths from drug overdose.
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $50,000 secured bond as a fugitive from justice from another state, according to city police reports. Chadwick Lee Haynes, 47, of 337 Fairview Drive, whom officers took into custody last Thursday at the local probation office on State Street, was found to have been entered in a national crime database as wanted in Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yadkin County man convicted of first-degree murder will go free
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man sentenced to life for first-degree murder is about to be released from prison. Clarence S. Beamer, now 48, of Hamptonville, convicted in January 1992 in Yadkin County Superior Court, will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest in a series of […]
fox46.com
Boat-towing man leads chase in Catawba County, sheriff says
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man towing a boat and in possession of drugs led deputies on a chase and then tried to flee by jumping in a lake and swimming away, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic...
Winston-Salem man receives no bond after stabbing woman in ‘domestic violence incident,’ police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was stabbed in a “domestic violence incident” in Winston-Salem Tuesday. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to a home on Franciscan Drive about a stabbing around 6:40 p.m. They found the victim there with a stab wound to her bicep. She was taken to the hospital. Police […]
Man injured, shot after ‘discharging firearms’ in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:49 a.m on Sunday, officers came to the 1000 block of Hutton Street after getting a report of “discharging firearms” in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of Winston-Salem woman
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has pled guilty to second degree murder in the death of a Winston-Salem woman killed in May last year, according to investigators. According to Winston-Salem police, Traquan Javon Cheeseboro is guilty in the shooting death of Tina Louise Nicholson, 53 on May 13 last year.
Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
fox46.com
Gunshot victim found at Taylorsville KFC-Taco Bell: Police
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a victim was found inside a Taco Bell-KFC location with gunshot wounds, Taylorsville Police said Monday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox.
Possible body of missing High Point woman Heddie Dawkins found after 1-week search
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have found a body believed to be that of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her High Point home. Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hickswood Road a short distance from Dawkins’ home. Police say foul play is not suspected. Officers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-year-old killed in head-on crash in Trinity wasn't wearing seatbelt, troopers say
TRINITY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Trinity on Monday night. Troopers identified the victim as Sidney Brittian Langston. It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Finch Farm Road near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers said Emily Jane McAllister, 18, was driving...
Man shot at by ‘multiple firearms’ in Winston-Salem shooting, suspects at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the area of West 24th Street and North Cherry Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound […]
WXII 12
Jonesville to see $15mil in water improvements
YADKIN, N.C. — Residents throughout Jonesville and Yadkin County will see water system improvements, thanks to grant funding. Watch more WXII headlines above. Jonesville Town Manager Michael Pardue said the town has been awarded two Viable Utility Reserve (VUR) Grants totaling $14,961,500 from the North Carolina Division of Water Infrastructure, according to our partners at YadkinRipple.
Deputies: $200K in drugs seized from North Carolina home
A major cocaine distributor in Lenoir was arrested after an attempt to flee deputies, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on US 52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
Truck crashes into school bus head-on in Stokes County, school officials say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A truck crashed head-on into a school bus on Tuesday afternoon in Stokes County, school officials say. Around 3:50 p.m., a school bus was on Hauser Springs Road when the driver reportedly noticed a speeding truck driving recklessly. The bus driver stopped to avoid a crash. The driver of the […]
Comments / 2