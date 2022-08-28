ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Christopher Mcpeck
4d ago

there is a man who beat a women so bad. he told her if she called the cops. he would get out and do it again that same man .came to our home July 31s. and was on video. steeling A $500 back pack leaf blower. it had one hr on it. the Forsyth county sheriff's department has a warrant out for him now I hear that he is having sex with younger lady's. he is wanted in Franklin county Georgia for DUI and drugs sex with a younger women. he ran from. there for around Winston walkertown. his name is Danny Scammell he is 5'9 red hair after 5 look on his face. . don't trust him. if you can lead to getting my blower back. I have a $100 reward for it. no questions ask. he will get his day in prison.

Officer arrested for providing drugs to inmates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Caroline Nicole Lyon, age 29 of Statesville, was arrested Wednesday for using her position as a correctional officer to provide drugs to inmates according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department. Lyon allegedly supplied suboxone and synthetic marijuana or K12, a prison value of $300,000. Officials...
State seeking prosecutions on overdose deaths

Dr. Phillip Brown Deputy Superintendent of Mount Airy Schools, Detective Jake Hiatt, and Lenise Lynch are seen before Hiatt begins his presentation to the Rotary Club. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy Lenise Lynch introduced Detective Jake Hiatt and Chief Deputy Larry Lowe to the Rotarians. Hiatt was there to inform on the efforts of the Surry County Sheriff’s office at combatting substance abuse and specifically his new role into investigations of deaths from drug overdose.
Police reports

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $50,000 secured bond as a fugitive from justice from another state, according to city police reports. Chadwick Lee Haynes, 47, of 337 Fairview Drive, whom officers took into custody last Thursday at the local probation office on State Street, was found to have been entered in a national crime database as wanted in Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.
County
Crime & Safety
Yadkin County man convicted of first-degree murder will go free

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man sentenced to life for first-degree murder is about to be released from prison. Clarence S. Beamer, now 48, of Hamptonville, convicted in January 1992 in Yadkin County Superior Court, will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest in a series of […]
Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
Public Safety
Jonesville to see $15mil in water improvements

YADKIN, N.C. — Residents throughout Jonesville and Yadkin County will see water system improvements, thanks to grant funding. Watch more WXII headlines above. Jonesville Town Manager Michael Pardue said the town has been awarded two Viable Utility Reserve (VUR) Grants totaling $14,961,500 from the North Carolina Division of Water Infrastructure, according to our partners at YadkinRipple.
1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on US 52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
