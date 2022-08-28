Read full article on original website
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273. #Claytonconnected.
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
claytoncrescent.org
Clayton County library head suspended without pay
The Clayton County Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to place Library Director Rosalind K. Lett on leave without pay, effective immediately. Lett has until noon on September 7 to reinstate her state librarian’s license, which lapsed over two years ago, or face termination. The board also...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
CBS 46
Amid calls to step down, Peachtree City councilwoman sells home, leaves city
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta city councilwoman accused of abusing her power for her own benefit has left her post. Peachtree City Councilwoman Gretchen Caola sold her home and left the city. This comes less than one week after our CBS46 investigation exposed Caola and her husband,...
CBS 46
Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
thesource.com
Fulton County, GA District Attorney Announces Indictment of 26 Who Targeted Celebrities and Wealthy Individuals in Home Invasions
Months after a sweeping RICO indicting Young Stoner Life Records, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of 26 people involved in home invasions of Atlanta celebrities. According to CBS46, the arrested are a part of Drug Rich Gang, a unit that is composed of members of...
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process
Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
CBS 46
Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group announces donation, plans
Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP) announced a $500,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation to support its “Closing the Gap” initiative. ANDP officials said the grant funding will help expand affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities and investments in small real estate-focused businesses through the Closing the Gap initiative – which is a “$440 million plan to build or preserve 2,000 units of housing in metro Atlanta by 2025.”
macaronikid.com
TOP LABOR DAY WEEKEND EVENTS: DULUTH, NORCROSS, SUWANEE, JC & ATLANTA
Mark Your Calendars! Here are some top picks for Labor Day Weekend in Atlanta and the vicinity. Kick off the weekend at Norcross Summer Concert Series with The Voltage Brothers performing top hits from every genre. Don't cook dinner. Head over to Duluth's Food Truck Friday for delicious food and...
buckhead.com
3340 Stillhouse Road SE
Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta woman charged with forging documents for insurance fraud, officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - Georgia law enforcement agents have charged a Marietta woman with insurance fraud and forgery for her attempt to allegedly steal thousands of dollars in insurance payouts. According to the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, between April 5, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2021, 35-year-old Merilyn...
CBS 46
Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
