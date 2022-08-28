Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
The S&P 500 Index's yield is a paltry 1.5%, but that doesn't mean you can't find big, safe yields. Enbridge is offering investors a 6.1% yield backed by a company with more cash than it can use today. Enterprise Products Partners' yield is 7%, which it covers with distributable cash...
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
CEO Jamie Dimon talked to some of JPMorgan's wealthy clients on a call Tuesday, Yahoo reported. He was said to have put the chances of a "harder recession" and of "something worse" at 20 to 30%. He called current risks "storm clouds," an apparent downgrade from his June "hurricane" warning.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
These income-generating giants are a bargain at these prices.
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
Chicken wing prices have plunged to pre-pandemic levels. Here's why that's great news for the stock market.
"Inflation was the single biggest headwind for markets in 2022 and the inflection is the key to market recovery," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Comments / 0