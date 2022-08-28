Read full article on original website
KTUL
Two dead after head-on wreck in Osage County, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on collision on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Hwy 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
KTUL
33-year-old woman dead after Sequoyah County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 33-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on OK-100 near 990 Road just north of Gore. Meghan Lane from Gore was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lane...
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 4:53 p.m.) — Lanes are back open after a pursuit involving Owasso Police and a suspect accused of stealing a woman’s purse earlier Thursday ended in a crash on Highway 169. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) confirmed to FOX23 that a car chase...
Fatal Accident in Osage County, leave two men dead and a woman in critical condition
HOMINY, Okla. — The deadly collision took place at 5:24 a.m. on State Highway 20, just east of Wildhorse Road and about seven miles southeast of Hominy, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol [OHP]. Cameron Clark, 33 of Vinita was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus and traveling westbound on State...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovers sunken plane after crash that injured two
Two people were aboard the World War II-era Boeing biplane when it crashed on Saturday. The pilot was admitted to a hospital in Tulsa but was in stable condition, according to the Highway Patrol. The hospital also treated and released the plane’s passenger. A team of divers with the...
KTUL
Robbery leads to high-speed chase on US-169, Owasso PD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A robbery at an Owasso Sam's Club led to a high-speed chase on US-169 Thursday afternoon, Owasso police say. Officer say a bystander saw the suspect attempt to steal a purse from a woman in the parking lot and called police. The bystander told police the victim and the suspect fought over the purse before the suspect took it and jumped into the passenger seat of an SUV and sped off.
KTUL
Texas man dies, 2 injured in Wagoner County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported that 51-year-old Rodney Noe of Quinlan, Texas died from injuries sustained in a crash. A woman was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on US-69 on August 30 in Wagoner County, OHP says. The driver was admitted to Saint John's in...
KTUL
1 dead following crash caused by speeding in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One 45-year-old man is dead following a crash in LeFlore County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Timothy Taylor from Lancaster, Texas was driving a 2013 Freightliner northbound on US-259 at Hair Pin Curves. The vehicle was speeding when it departed the road to the right...
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
KTUL
Street rehabilitation project to begin in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa will begin a street rehabilitation project in west Tulsa, with construction starting in early September. The city will begin with South 33rd West Avenue between 51st Street and 41st Street. Construction will start at 33rd West Avenue and 51st Street, and work will continue north.
news9.com
Silver Alert Still Active For 86-Year-Old From Broken Arrow
A silver alert was issued by police on Aug. 30 for 86-year-old Robert Mundine after he went missing in Broken Arrow. Investigators now have reason to believe that he may have been picked up by a passing vehicle sometime around 2:45 p.m. near 2100 East Omaha Street in Broken Arrow.
4 Children, 1 Adult Injured In Crash Near Pryor
Four children and an adult have been taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 69 south of Pryor between the city and the Mid-America Industrial Park. According to Pryor Police Sgt. Scott Garrett, a semi-truck collided with a minivan at a stoplight. Sgt. Garrett, says four children, ages one to six, and their mother were transported from the crash to a hospital. The one-year-old was flown from the scene and had severe injuries, the other children ranged from minor to serious injuries, said Garrett. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
Highway 20 at Keetonville Hill preparing for drivers on main road
Drivers will begin using the new main line road of Highway 20 at Keetonville Hill Thursday. The 44 million dollar project aims to create a safer drive and cut down on maintenance costs.
Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police
Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
sapulpatimes.com
Deceased man found near Sapulpa’s buffalo statue
Sapulpa police have confirmed a deceased man was found in his car in the parking lot adjacent to Sapulpa’s “Guardian of the Plains” buffalo statue on Tuesday evening. Police told Sapulpa Times that the man, identified as 59-year-old Steven Honeywell, was found by a family member just before 7:00 pm after going missing for a portion of the day.
Collision causes a trailer to burst into flames, creating a swell of black smoke in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] and Hazmat responded to a crash near 91st and Riverside in south Tulsa. A black pickup truck failed to yield and slammed into the back of another truck pulling a trailer that was transporting a few gas cans. The truck and trailer flipped over causing flames to erupt. Black smoke then billowed into the sky.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
KTUL
Claremore police mourning death of former officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department says one of its former officers has died. On Facebook, the department said Tim Norris, an officer for 20 years, had passed away. "May he rest in eternal peace, and the reward for his service be the everlasting comfort of his...
pryorinfopub.com
One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident
PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
