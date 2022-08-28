Four children and an adult have been taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 69 south of Pryor between the city and the Mid-America Industrial Park. According to Pryor Police Sgt. Scott Garrett, a semi-truck collided with a minivan at a stoplight. Sgt. Garrett, says four children, ages one to six, and their mother were transported from the crash to a hospital. The one-year-old was flown from the scene and had severe injuries, the other children ranged from minor to serious injuries, said Garrett. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

PRYOR, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO