ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Two dead after head-on wreck in Osage County, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on collision on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Hwy 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
HOMINY, OK
KTUL

33-year-old woman dead after Sequoyah County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 33-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on OK-100 near 990 Road just north of Gore. Meghan Lane from Gore was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lane...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 4:53 p.m.) — Lanes are back open after a pursuit involving Owasso Police and a suspect accused of stealing a woman’s purse earlier Thursday ended in a crash on Highway 169. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) confirmed to FOX23 that a car chase...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Collinsville, OK
City
Sand Springs, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Prue, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Collinsville, OK
Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Robbery leads to high-speed chase on US-169, Owasso PD says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A robbery at an Owasso Sam's Club led to a high-speed chase on US-169 Thursday afternoon, Owasso police say. Officer say a bystander saw the suspect attempt to steal a purse from a woman in the parking lot and called police. The bystander told police the victim and the suspect fought over the purse before the suspect took it and jumped into the passenger seat of an SUV and sped off.
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Texas man dies, 2 injured in Wagoner County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported that 51-year-old Rodney Noe of Quinlan, Texas died from injuries sustained in a crash. A woman was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on US-69 on August 30 in Wagoner County, OHP says. The driver was admitted to Saint John's in...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone Lake#Plane Crash#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Ohp
KTUL

1 dead following crash caused by speeding in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One 45-year-old man is dead following a crash in LeFlore County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Timothy Taylor from Lancaster, Texas was driving a 2013 Freightliner northbound on US-259 at Hair Pin Curves. The vehicle was speeding when it departed the road to the right...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Street rehabilitation project to begin in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa will begin a street rehabilitation project in west Tulsa, with construction starting in early September. The city will begin with South 33rd West Avenue between 51st Street and 41st Street. Construction will start at 33rd West Avenue and 51st Street, and work will continue north.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Silver Alert Still Active For 86-Year-Old From Broken Arrow

A silver alert was issued by police on Aug. 30 for 86-year-old Robert Mundine after he went missing in Broken Arrow. Investigators now have reason to believe that he may have been picked up by a passing vehicle sometime around 2:45 p.m. near 2100 East Omaha Street in Broken Arrow.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

4 Children, 1 Adult Injured In Crash Near Pryor

Four children and an adult have been taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 69 south of Pryor between the city and the Mid-America Industrial Park. According to Pryor Police Sgt. Scott Garrett, a semi-truck collided with a minivan at a stoplight. Sgt. Garrett, says four children, ages one to six, and their mother were transported from the crash to a hospital. The one-year-old was flown from the scene and had severe injuries, the other children ranged from minor to serious injuries, said Garrett. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
PRYOR, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police

Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Deceased man found near Sapulpa’s buffalo statue

Sapulpa police have confirmed a deceased man was found in his car in the parking lot adjacent to Sapulpa’s “Guardian of the Plains” buffalo statue on Tuesday evening. Police told Sapulpa Times that the man, identified as 59-year-old Steven Honeywell, was found by a family member just before 7:00 pm after going missing for a portion of the day.
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Claremore police mourning death of former officer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department says one of its former officers has died. On Facebook, the department said Tim Norris, an officer for 20 years, had passed away. "May he rest in eternal peace, and the reward for his service be the everlasting comfort of his...
CLAREMORE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident

PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
PRYOR, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy