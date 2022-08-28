ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sendik’s store in former Oconomowoc Kmart building taking shape

OCONOMOWOC — Progress continues to be made on the future location of Sendik’s Food Market in the former Kmart building on Summit Avenue. The plan is for the 60,000-square-foot grocery store to be open this autumn. Crews were working Wednesday on the parking lot and exterior of the...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Grafton, WI
West Bend, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
West Bend, WI
Lifestyle
Greater Milwaukee Today

A new beginning for Settlers Inn

CEDARBURG — A fresh new start for Settlers Inn in downtown Cedarburg is coming as it transitions into new ownership. But the restaurant at W63N657 Washington Ave. will be staying in the family. Owners Joan and Tom Dorsey recently announced that they are selling Settlers Inn to their son...
CEDARBURG, WI
wtmj.com

A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family

Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bringing a children’s clothing store to Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Kidz Fashion, 1427 East Racine Ave., is having a back-to-school grand opening on Sept. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. The store, owned by Erqueda Mike, is officially open and had its first grand opening on Aug. 7. Mike planned another grand opening to get her business out there in the community, especially with school quickly approaching.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Macaroni And Cheese#Barbecue Sauce#Pulled Pork#Cheddar Cheese#Food Drink
WISN

Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye

With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
milwaukeemag.com

Bavette’s New Location Gives Diners More to Love

When Bavette La Boucherie closed its original Third Ward den – digs it occupied for nine years – I started to feel what I call Restaurant Attachment Disorder. I thought back to that summer night I met a friend for a charcuterie plate, after which I biked the Oak Leaf Trail home to the serenade of legions of crickets. I worried that this storefront where the diner feels embedded in the action – sausage-making to sandwich-carving – would lose its Bavette-ness.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Allis Farmer's Market

The West Allis Farmers Market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats and eggs, honey and maple syrup, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants, and prepared foods. The West Allis Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. We open later in the day to allow the farmers to bring only the freshest produce, picked that morning, to the market. Farmers may leave early if all produce has been sold.
WEST ALLIS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy