Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sendik’s store in former Oconomowoc Kmart building taking shape
OCONOMOWOC — Progress continues to be made on the future location of Sendik’s Food Market in the former Kmart building on Summit Avenue. The plan is for the 60,000-square-foot grocery store to be open this autumn. Crews were working Wednesday on the parking lot and exterior of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
We're Open: Foltz Family Market known for its handmade sausage, meat selection
Foltz Family Market inside the Milwaukee Public Market is known for its handmade sausage and meat selection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
A new beginning for Settlers Inn
CEDARBURG — A fresh new start for Settlers Inn in downtown Cedarburg is coming as it transitions into new ownership. But the restaurant at W63N657 Washington Ave. will be staying in the family. Owners Joan and Tom Dorsey recently announced that they are selling Settlers Inn to their son...
wtmj.com
A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family
Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Cleaning a cemetery headstone by Rex Melius ‘The Cemeterian’
Washington Co., WI – Ever since retirement six years ago Rex Melius, a.k.a. The Cemeterian, has been making a difference across Washington County and the surrounding area. Melius has been diligently cleaning and straightening headstones and teaching others how to correctly do the same thing. Since 2016 Melius has...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bringing a children’s clothing store to Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Kidz Fashion, 1427 East Racine Ave., is having a back-to-school grand opening on Sept. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. The store, owned by Erqueda Mike, is officially open and had its first grand opening on Aug. 7. Mike planned another grand opening to get her business out there in the community, especially with school quickly approaching.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight
MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
Old Fashioned Hall of Fame opening in Milwaukee
Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye
With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Ollie “Bud” Lochen, 95, of Wausau and Park Falls, formerly Newburg, WI
August 30, 2022 – Wausau/Park Falls/Newburg, WI – Ollie “Bud” Lochen of Wausau and Park Falls, 95, died Friday, August 26, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Athenian Living, Athens. Born in Newburg, WI to Ollie and Stella (Buck) Lochen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate 25th anniversary with free cake
When Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries open on Thursday, the first 250 guests will get one free Confetti Bundtlet cake!
Milwaukee Christkindlmarket will not return to Deer District this winter
German American Events announced it will not host a Milwaukee Christkindlmarket this winter in Deer District for the second consecutive year.
milwaukeemag.com
Bavette’s New Location Gives Diners More to Love
When Bavette La Boucherie closed its original Third Ward den – digs it occupied for nine years – I started to feel what I call Restaurant Attachment Disorder. I thought back to that summer night I met a friend for a charcuterie plate, after which I biked the Oak Leaf Trail home to the serenade of legions of crickets. I worried that this storefront where the diner feels embedded in the action – sausage-making to sandwich-carving – would lose its Bavette-ness.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Emmaus Chapel Service set for Sunday, September 4, 2022 | By Dennis Crass
August 3, 2022 – On Sunday September 4, 2022, Emmaus Bible Church, 220 N. Fifth Avenue, West Bend, WI, is inviting the general public to a Morning Chapel Service from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be two presentations by Dennis Crass who locally ran Dennis’ Auto Body...
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Allis Farmer's Market
The West Allis Farmers Market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats and eggs, honey and maple syrup, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants, and prepared foods. The West Allis Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. We open later in the day to allow the farmers to bring only the freshest produce, picked that morning, to the market. Farmers may leave early if all produce has been sold.
Comments / 0