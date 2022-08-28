ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellico Village, TN

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

By Wes Cooper, Octavia Johnson
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NQqx_0hYhgHT200

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village.

Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJISF_0hYhgHT200
    Courtesy: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwDRT_0hYhgHT200
    Courtesy: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKhwS_0hYhgHT200
    Courtesy: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported that the clubhouse’s main building is a ‘total loss.’

Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen area and they say the fire spread quickly over the entire building.

According to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, people were evacuated fast and there were no reports of injuries.

“While the building is a total loss, we are thankful that all those inside were evacuated quickly and no loss of life occurred,” Loudon County Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said.

Golf has been suspended at Tanasi golf course. The other two courses are still open to play.

Suspect, 18, arrested in East Knoxville shooting near Walter P. Homes

“The Tanasi Golf Club and Clubhouse opened in 1996 and was a Village favorite. We are saddened to see the building destroyed, but we are incredibly thankful everyone is ok. We want to thank our area fire departments for their quick response,” said a spokesperson for Tellico Village.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudon County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Loudon County, TN
City
Tellico Village, TN
Loudon County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WBIR

Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
MARYVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police No Longer Responding to Certain Non-Injury Accidents

Beginning today, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Northeast TN counties see recovery in 2021 tourism data

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In 2021 data released by the state, Northeast Tennessee counties saw significant rebounds in tourism dollars across nearly every metric reported. The report, compiled by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, covered multiple counties in News Channel 11’s coverage area: Carter County; Greene County; Hawkins County; Johnson County; Sullivan County; Unicoi […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Golf Club#Accident#Tanasi Country Club#Clubhouse Point
wvlt.tv

Broadway Viaduct opens, KARM sends warning to drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly three years of construction, the Broadway viaduct, the bridge over the railroad tracks near the Old City, opened Wednesday night. Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were wrapping up the project on Aug. 31 and said it would open following rush hour. A TDOT spokesperson announced that it was officially open at 9:40 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

A 17 Year-Old Girl is Found Dead in Campbell County

A 17-year-old girl is found dead in Caryville. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found on Tennessee Street yesterday after being reported missing. WVLT reporting the girl was found in a family member’s home. A relative says he saw the girl just after midnight and said she seemed fine.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Kingston Police Department Asks for Help Identifying Subject

On 08/28/2022, at 0330 hours, officers with the Kingston Police Department responded to the Animal Medical Center located at 1000 Ladd Landing BLVD in reference to an alarm call. Officers found the front glass door to the business was broken. Officers cleared and secured the scene. Detective Keith Kile and...
KINGSTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested for carjacking using AR-15, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested for an armed carjacking that took place in 2020 Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, the victim, an unidentified woman, was leaving The Bricks on Magnolia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020 when Demetrius Ross, 43, threatened to take her car and drive it to Atlanta.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News. Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office donates security measure to private school

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine has a new set of wheels: a retired Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. The school asked the sheriff’s office for another means to patrol campus in the spring, so the request went to the county commission before getting approved for the new school year.
WHITE PINE, TN
WATE

Tenant in custody after argument and shooting at Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A resident in Knoxville was taken into custody after an argument in an apartment complex on Brentway Circle Tuesday. Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle. KPD added when they came to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Several localities receiving grants from American Rescue Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six grants totaling $37,910,909 will flow into several localities, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The grants, which stem from the American Rescue Plan that became effective on March 11, 2021, aim to stimulate growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy