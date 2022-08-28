Read full article on original website
Is your iPhone battery draining too fast? Try these tips
One of the most frustrating things about owning a smartphone is charging it up, then seeing the battery drain quickly before your very eyes. This is something you shouldn’t shrug your shoulders at, ignore, and just plug the phone back into the charger. A quickly draining battery could indicate a more serious problem, and that expensive shiny phone can only be charged a certain number of times before the battery has to be replaced, or a new phone has to be bought. So what can you do if your iPhone battery is draining too fast? We’ve got a monster list of tips here for you to try out.
Lenovo X1 Fold (2022) hands-on: The foldable laptop with flex
Lenovo has beefed up its foldable-screen laptop, focusing on productivity and performance. Lenovo showed us its first-gen foldable-display laptop, the X1 Fold, back in 2019. It was pretty futuristic at the time and was still so when it finally became available in late 2020. Fast forward another couple of years and the tech is still just as striking – and forward-looking – as it was back then. But does anyone need a laptop with a flexible OLED screen? Or is the X1 Fold a high-tech solution to a non-existent problem?
Your next home rave could be powered by a Samsung phone and Hue lights
Plus a new Corsair collaboration, a light strip for PC monitors, and more new lights and features. In Q4 2022, Philips will let you synchronize your lights with music playing on your Samsung phone or tablet thanks to a new Hue-SmartThings integration. The feature will work with any music app,...
How to restart the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
It takes just a few seconds to reboot your new smartwatch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series brings subtle changes to the company’s reliable smartwatch formula. While still based on Wear OS 3, the lineup includes larger batteries, a more scratch-resistant lens, and a nifty skin temperature sensor. But if you’re planning on snagging one, you’ll need to know the basics. Here’s how to restart the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.
No console or PC? Samsung's first OLED gaming monitor doesn't need 'em.
Samsung's new OLED gaming monitor makes its way to IFA. Samsung announced its first OLED gaming monitor — the Odyssey G8. The 34-inch monitor has a 3,400 x 1,440 panel, 175Hz refresh rate, and a 1800R curve. The Odyssey G8 can stream games and videos, as well as interact...
Is the Galaxy Watch 5 waterproof?
From puddles to pools, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is fit to get wet. It’s hard to be taken seriously as a fitness tracker if you can’t join athletes in the pool. Samsung just launched its brand new lineup of flagship smartwatches, but how does the latest Galaxy Watch series stand up to water? Find out everything you need to know about whether or not your new Galaxy Watch 5 is waterproof.
Lenovo flexes at IFA 2022 with folding laptop, monitor glasses, and more
The Chinese firm has something for everyone at IFA 2022. Lenovo usually sprinkles IFA with a generous coating of quirky, and this year’s lineup is no exception. The company announced several devices at IFA 2022, headlined by the revised Lenovo X1 Fold. A more refined foldable laptop. The Lenovo...
Samsung launches a phone with a 5,000mAh battery for under $300
You can get the same size battery as a Galaxy S22 Ultra for about a quarter of the cost. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched today. The star feature of the budget phone is its enormous 5,000mAh battery. It costs $299 and is available starting now. One of the best...
You could get two Galaxy Folds for the price of Asus' foldable laptop
Folding laptops may be getting more practical, but they definitely aren't cheap. Asus revealed its new foldable laptop at IFA 2022. Its headline feature is a 17.3-inch bendable display that pivots into a 12.5-inch laptop. Pricing starts at an eye-watering $3,499. We’re well used to seeing foldable phones out in...
How to clear cookies on the iPhone
Your iPhone is, of course, a mini-computer, which means it doesn’t escape the curse of the browser cookie. Although cookies can be helpful in that they keep you logged into websites, they can also be an irritant. Large numbers of cookies can start to slow your iPhone down, and third-party tracking cookies should be destroyed at birth. So it is essential to make it a regular habit to clear the cookies on the iPhone as frequently as possible. We’ll show you how to do that, as well as block cookies on the iPhone altogether.
Deal: The Tensor-powered Pixel 6a is just $370 on Amazon right now
The deal ends tomorrow, so you might want to act fast. Google announced the Pixel 6a back in May, but the mid-range phone has only been available since July. Nevertheless, the $450 price tag means it’s within touching distance of the flagship-grade Pixel 6. Now, Amazon has quietly discounted...
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Aug. 31)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Is your iPhone speaker not working? Here are 7 possible fixes
If your iPhone speaker is not working, then that’s bad. An iPhone with a dodgy speaker is about as useful as a chocolate teapot. How can you hear anyone calling you or hear any notifications coming in? How can you hear your favorite Backstreet Boys album on Apple Music? As usual, Android Authority has your back on this issue. Here are seven troubleshooting tips to get your iPhone audio back and make the world right again. You can thank us later.
Curved or flat gaming monitor? LG's new TV lets you decide on the fly.
The LG OLED Flex is LG's first 42-inch bendable OLED screen. Today LG announced its new 42-inch LG OLED Flex TV. The LG OLED Flex is the company’s first bendable OLED TV screen. The display can switch from being completely flat to curved (900R). Curved displays work great as...
7 reasons why you can't download apps on your iPhone
No, there isn't an app to solve this problem. When you want to download apps on your iPhone, you’re likely to be successful 99.9% of the time. However, nothing is perfect, so occasionally, you may encounter a tech hiccup on the App Store, which means you can’t download apps on your iPhone. Here are seven possible reasons why this might happen, and how to fix them.
Android 14 will bring direct satellite support to smartphones
Android 14 will allow smartphones to directly connect with satellites. Support for smartphone satellite connections will be in the next version of Android. Google has confirmed that this next version of Android will be Android 14. T-Mobile and SpaceX aren’t the only companies thinking about phones and satellites these days....
Next gen Steam Decks are coming Valve employees confirm
Greg Coomer confirmed in an interview there will be a next generation of the Steam Deck. According to Coomer, the size, shape, and theme will change. Coomer also mentions Valve’s next handheld could be a streaming machine. During that interview, designer Greg Coomer made the following statement:. Unless something...
Samsung will no longer ship dumb home appliances by the end of 2023
Welcome to the future. You can't use your oven because it's being updated. Samsung is committed to launching 100% Wi-Fi-enabled appliances by the end of 2023. These will integrate in SmartThings and enable several smart and eco-conscious routines and suggestions. Samsung is also switching all of its TV remotes to...
Motorola Edge (2022) review: Edge-appropriate
The Edge dips its toes into the upper mid-range, where it probably should have been all along. Despite its bland, under-protected, all-plastic build, the Motorola Edge (2022) is one of the brand's sharpest and most value-packed Edge series offerings to date. Bolstered by long-overdue improvements to its software update policy and killer battery life, the 2022 Edge might find a new audience closer to the mid-range, though the full-priced unlocked model's appeal is dulled by ultra-competitive rivals.
How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s screen may be very unique, but ultimately it’s just a typical display when folded open. This means you can take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices just as you would with any other Android phone. Samsung has provided multiple ways to do this, and today we’re here to tell you all about them.
