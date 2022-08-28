Man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– Newport News police are investigating an early morning crash.
Police responded to the crash in the area of Habersham Drive at 12:10 a.m. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that struck a tree.
A 26-year-old man was taken to the local hospital where he later died of his injuries. A juvenile was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0