ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Newport News

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ookH4_0hYhfa0W00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– Newport News police are investigating an early morning crash.

Police responded to the crash in the area of Habersham Drive at 12:10 a.m. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that struck a tree.

A 26-year-old man was taken to the local hospital where he later died of his injuries. A juvenile was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

One person hurt after overnight shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person hurt early Thursday morning. According to dispatch, it happened on the 1300 block of Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. That's also near Giovanni Court and the Village Square Shopping Center. One person...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Newport News, VA
Cars
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
Newport News, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

Person shot on Sojourner Court in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police responded to an overnight shooting in the Jenkins neighborhood on Thursday. According to dispatch, they were notified of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sojourner Court. 10 On Your Side learned that one victim sustained non life-threatening...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected to survive

The officer sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CHYQmS. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected …. Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk. Cox piloting mobile cell service in Hampton Roads. Average Fall temperatures are warming across the …. Camden Co. Schools make security...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake man dies in head-on crash in James City County

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 34-year-old Chesapeake man died Wednesday morning in a crash on Humelsine Parkway in James City County. James City County police responded to the crash at the Olde Towne Road Overpass around 7:50 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Wednesday afternoon as Jory Johnson. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Abduction Suspect Arrested in Newport News

The Leesburg man wanted in connection with an Aug. 19 assault and abduction case has been arrested in Newport News. According to the Leesburg Police Department, Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday with the assistance of the Newport News Police Department and the United States Marshals Service. He was held without bond at the Newport News City Jail on one felony count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
LEESBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WAVY News 10

Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot on Fayette Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth on Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fayette Street, not far from Effingham Street. At the scene, officers located one man with non life-threatening injuries. The man...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

13-year-old arrested for school threats in Gloucester

13-year-old arrested for school threats in Gloucester. Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden …. 10 Time Saver Traffic: ODU vs. VT football traffic. Portsmouth schools in process of getting a weapons …. Newport News police officer found guilty of manslaughter …. Officer shot in Norfolk, suspect detained.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy