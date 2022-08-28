ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlene Dietrich's Grandson Opening Soup Shop in DTLA

By Joey Reams
 4 days ago

A brand new soup restaurant called Massy Soups will be making its debut in Downtown Los Angeles .

The new eatery comes from the grandson of Marlene Dietrich , a German-born American actress and singer whose career spanned seven decades. Owner and film director David Riva will open Massy Soups at a major new open market project that is currently under construction. As of now, the menu consists of eight to twelve soups, four of which will be available online before the brick-and-mortar opens. This location will also serve several breads, butter, cheeses, and other appropriate add-ons.

Riva plans to use the space to honor his grandmother’s soups, which was one of many ways she became well-known. The celebrity chef has spent several years recreating these recipes from his family’s history. Before his devotion to his grandma’s soups, Riva made a name for himself as a consultant, creative director, designer, and producer of some of the industry’s most anticipated computer and online games and applications. His biographical book on Marlene Dietrich, “A Woman at War,” won the 2010 Hoffner Prize for Literature.

“Being a life-long foodie and cook, in 2015, David was asked by a friend to assist a major corporation involved in the restaurant business in Los Angeles,” according to Riva’s online bio. “As many of David’s past celebrity clients over the years had owned or opened restaurants, and as he had assisted them with Branding, New Media, and advertising, he happily agreed. Since then, the various restaurants within the portfolio have expanded and more than tripled their revenue.”

Photo: Official


