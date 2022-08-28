ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

KCTV 5

Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAU

Missouri man drowns in Lake Lanier

We have this morning the name of the latest Lake Lanier drowning victim: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Enrique Barillas was 21 years old, from Kansas City. He was swimming with friends when he drowned near Old Federal Campground on Lake Lanier. Barillas died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kwos.com

Man dies in Lake accident

(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
momcollective.com

Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City

Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
inkansascity.com

The History of Kansas City’s Garment Industry: 1922-2022

That’s all it took for Kansas City fashion designers to strut their stuff down the world’s runway. You can see many of these “looks” at the Historic Garment District Museum, open by appointment, at 801 Broadway Boulevard, says Denise Morrison, the director of collections and curatorial affairs. “The Historic Garment District, between Sixth and Eleventh Streets, Washington and Wyandotte, was the hub of Kansas City fashion,” she says, from the 1920s to the 1980s. “From 1940 to 1950, one in seven American women owned a garment made in Kansas City.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics

