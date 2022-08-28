Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Colts' Matt Ryan Has a 'Little Deer-in-the-Headlight Complex', NFL Exec Says
The addition of Matt Ryan has given the Indianapolis Colts a renewed sense of optimism for 2022 after a disappointing finish last season, but not everyone around the NFL believes in the former MVP. One opposing team executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that Ryan "has a little deer-in-the-headlight complex...
Bleacher Report
Former Bills TE O.J. Howard Reportedly Will Sign Texans Contract After Bengals Rumors
In a seemingly abrupt change of plans, O.J. Howard is headed to Houston. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans are set to sign the free-agent tight end after he visited the team Thursday. Most expected Howard to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals after he was in facilities Wednesday. The Bengals...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses Remaining with 49ers: 'Things Worked Out for the Best'
Jimmy Garoppolo surprised many Monday when he chose to remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season rather than pushing for a trade as had been expected. While speaking to reporters Thursday, Garoppolo said he's satisfied with staying in the Bay Area for another year. "I think things...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Sammy Watkins 'Super Reliable' at Packers Practice, Aaron Rodgers Says
One of the biggest fantasy football mysteries ahead of the 2022 season is how the Green Bay Packers' passing game will look following the departure of Davante Adams, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have provided a hint after Thursday's practice. Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, praised veteran wide receiver...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Eagles OL Jason Peters to Visit Dallas After Tyron Smith Injury
The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and he is set to visit with the franchise, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "Nothing set in stone yet," a person close to the situation told Gehlken. However, the Cowboys desperately need offensive line help, especially after the injury to Tyron Smith.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: 'Positive News' on Michael Thomas' Hamstring Injury Ahead of Week 1
Fantasy managers keeping an eye on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas can feel a little more optimistic about his prospects of playing in Week 1. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, there is "positive news" about Thomas' hamstring injury. Duncan noted he "would be surprised" if the veteran wideout...
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 1
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will start the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The team announced the move on Thursday, allowing them to open a roster spot heading into the regular season. Darnold will have to sit out at least the first four games of the...
Bleacher Report
Josh Gordon Reportedly Released from Chiefs Contract; KC Open to WR Returning to Team
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to release wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of the NFL 53-man roster cutdown deadline Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gordon has shown "great character" during his time in Kansas City, and the Chiefs are open to bringing him back, but he is currently the "odd man out."
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson's Career Earnings, Net Worth After Reported $245M Broncos Contract
Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, Russell Wilson has secured the bag from the Denver Broncos after reportedly agreeing to a long-term contract extension. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a five-year, $245 million deal that includes $165 million guaranteed. It keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Players You Need to Add Before Week 1
The start of the 2022 fantasy football season is a week out, and even if your league has already drafted, there is work that can be done to improve your roster. Those who want to have their lineups in tip-top shape going into the openers should remain on high alert for injury updates, depth chart changes and other breaking news that could impact fantasy stock and status. It’s also worth constantly scouring the waiver wire to find under-the-radar talents who weren’t drafted or were released by rival managers.
Bleacher Report
NFL Preseason Storylines That Will Carry Over Into 2022 Season
In just one week, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will hit the field at SoFi Stadium, and the 2022 NFL season will be underway. No more training camp. No more exhibition contests. Now the games will count. Very few people were sad to see another preseason go, including...
Bleacher Report
Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team Ahead of 2022 Season
The preseason is over, rosters are just about finalized and the 2022 NFL campaign is practically here. Short of a few last-minute changes, the football world knows what to expect entering the season. Depth charts will basically only be tweaked on the fringes, not the core, in the final days before kickoff next Thursday.
Bleacher Report
Darren Waller Hires Agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey amid Raiders Contract Talks
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller left his previous agents at Klutch Sports last week and had a five-day waiting period before signing new representation. The 29-year-old had been seeking a new contract with the Raiders, and it appears to be a priority with his new agents.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Derrick Henry Gets $2M Raise for 2022 After Titans Rework Contract
The Tennessee Titans renegotiated Derrick Henry's contract to increase his salary from $12 million to $14 million for the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Tennessee didn't extend the term of Henry's deal, so the two-time Pro Bowler is still set to be a free agent in...
Bleacher Report
Pat McAfee Says He Had Suicidal Thoughts After Missing FGs in 2007 Backyard Brawl
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has carved out a niche for himself as a star in the podcasting world and in professional wrestling as a WWE announcer, recently discussed the aftermath of West Virginia's loss to Pittsburgh in the 2007 Backyard Brawl. In an interview with Ross Dellenger of...
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Jalen Reagor Trade Market 'Heating Up' Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline
Jalen Reagor's disappointing run with the Philadelphia Eagles is reaching its endpoint. Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds reported Reagor's trade market is "heating up" ahead of Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts. It's likely the 2020 first-round pick will be traded or released by the 4 p.m. ET cutoff...
Bleacher Report
Report: Titans' Harold Landry Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury
Tennessee Titans pass-rusher Harold Landry III will miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's a tough loss for the Titans, who have relied on Landry as their top outside linebacker for the last few seasons. The Titans selected Landry...
Bleacher Report
Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."
Bleacher Report
Dan Patrick: Urban Meyer a Possible Option for Nebraska, Arizona State, per Insider
Urban Meyer has remained without a coaching gig since his disastrous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But according to Dan Patrick, Meyer could eventually make his way to Nebraska. "I had some correspondence with my college football source," he said on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday. "We were talking about...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Rondale Moore 'Slated for a Big Role' in Cardinals Offense
After an up-and-down rookie season, Rondale Moore could have a breakout 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals. "The coaching staff recognizes Moore's unique ability to contribute from various spots on the field and could use him out of the backfield as well as out wide," ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday. "Moore is slated for a big role in this offense."
