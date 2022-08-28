The start of the 2022 fantasy football season is a week out, and even if your league has already drafted, there is work that can be done to improve your roster. Those who want to have their lineups in tip-top shape going into the openers should remain on high alert for injury updates, depth chart changes and other breaking news that could impact fantasy stock and status. It’s also worth constantly scouring the waiver wire to find under-the-radar talents who weren’t drafted or were released by rival managers.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO