Green Bay, WI

Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Eagles OL Jason Peters to Visit Dallas After Tyron Smith Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and he is set to visit with the franchise, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "Nothing set in stone yet," a person close to the situation told Gehlken. However, the Cowboys desperately need offensive line help, especially after the injury to Tyron Smith.
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson's Career Earnings, Net Worth After Reported $245M Broncos Contract

Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, Russell Wilson has secured the bag from the Denver Broncos after reportedly agreeing to a long-term contract extension. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a five-year, $245 million deal that includes $165 million guaranteed. It keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Players You Need to Add Before Week 1

The start of the 2022 fantasy football season is a week out, and even if your league has already drafted, there is work that can be done to improve your roster. Those who want to have their lineups in tip-top shape going into the openers should remain on high alert for injury updates, depth chart changes and other breaking news that could impact fantasy stock and status. It’s also worth constantly scouring the waiver wire to find under-the-radar talents who weren’t drafted or were released by rival managers.
Bleacher Report

NFL Preseason Storylines That Will Carry Over Into 2022 Season

In just one week, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will hit the field at SoFi Stadium, and the 2022 NFL season will be underway. No more training camp. No more exhibition contests. Now the games will count. Very few people were sad to see another preseason go, including...
Bleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team Ahead of 2022 Season

The preseason is over, rosters are just about finalized and the 2022 NFL campaign is practically here. Short of a few last-minute changes, the football world knows what to expect entering the season. Depth charts will basically only be tweaked on the fringes, not the core, in the final days before kickoff next Thursday.
Bleacher Report

Darren Waller Hires Agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey amid Raiders Contract Talks

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller left his previous agents at Klutch Sports last week and had a five-day waiting period before signing new representation. The 29-year-old had been seeking a new contract with the Raiders, and it appears to be a priority with his new agents.
Bleacher Report

Pat McAfee Says He Had Suicidal Thoughts After Missing FGs in 2007 Backyard Brawl

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has carved out a niche for himself as a star in the podcasting world and in professional wrestling as a WWE announcer, recently discussed the aftermath of West Virginia's loss to Pittsburgh in the 2007 Backyard Brawl. In an interview with Ross Dellenger of...
Bleacher Report

Report: Titans' Harold Landry Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury

Tennessee Titans pass-rusher Harold Landry III will miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's a tough loss for the Titans, who have relied on Landry as their top outside linebacker for the last few seasons. The Titans selected Landry...
Bleacher Report

Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Rondale Moore 'Slated for a Big Role' in Cardinals Offense

After an up-and-down rookie season, Rondale Moore could have a breakout 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals. "The coaching staff recognizes Moore's unique ability to contribute from various spots on the field and could use him out of the backfield as well as out wide," ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday. "Moore is slated for a big role in this offense."
