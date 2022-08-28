Read full article on original website
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent Finalist
The sole finalist for Fort Worth ISD has drawn criticism from parents.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. The Fort-Worth ISD trustees have unanimously named Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent. The decision comes eight months after Fort-Worth ISD Superintendent Ken Scribner announced his retirement. NBC 5 reports that Scribner will leave earlier than expected.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Board Member Explains Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Finalist Choice
Fort Worth Independent School District trustees voted Tuesday to unanimously name Angelica Ramsey as its lone finalist for superintendent. The decision comes eight months after Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner announced his retirement. Originally set to finish out his contract, Scribner will leave at the end of the month, earlier than expected.
Dallas Observer
A Parent Went on a Wild Rant While Speaking Before the Grapevine/Colleyville ISD School Board
Thanks to some new hardline policies against critical race theory, gender fluidity and other hot-button issues that trigger the MAGA crowd, the Grapevine/Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) has come under local and even national scrutiny. Last Monday, the GCISD board of trustees approved a set of sweeping policies that limit...
Late Grapevine Colleyville school district teacher makes largest donation in Grapevine history
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton live in Grapevine for more than 62 years and an educator with GCISD for more than 20 years, where she taught elementary school, art, physical education science and health.
Texas School District Rejects 'In God We Trust' Signs In Arabic And Rainbow Font
Texas public schools are required by law to hang donated posters of the motto.
Veteran homicide detective named Burleson ISD's school safety officer
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - From catching bad guys to protecting school children, 30-year Fort Worth Police Department veteran Curt Brannan is now the first ever school safety officer for Burleson ISD. Brannan is a former homicide detective who worked on several high-profile cases in Fort Worth, including the shootings at the Tarrant County Courthouse, the Glass Key and Wedgwood Baptist Church.He taught defensive tactics while serving the U.S. Army and FWPD, is certified by the FBI as a defensive tactics instructor, and received training by the U.S. Secret Service in dignitary and executive protection. A 9th-degree black belt, Brannan also served...
Allen ISD teacher on administrative leave after indictment by grand jury, says district
ALLEN, Texas — Allen Independent School District has identified a teacher that's been indicted by a grand jury. He has been booked into the Collin County jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, according to court documents. The district sent a statement on Tuesday naming the suspect...
easttexasradio.com
Calls For Prosper ISD Chief To Resign
There are calls for Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson to resign over allegations that the district covered up a school bus driver’s arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Officials charged Frank Pantiagua with sexually assaulting two girls in grade school. He died after a suicide attempt in the Collin County Jail.
KXII.com
Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Grayson County school districts followed emergency security protocols Thursday morning after police said they found a threat on Facebook live. “An individual had posted videos of himself brandishing weapons and making threats towards an unspecified elementary school that he was going to shoot up a school,” said Jeff Burge, the director of safety and security at Van Alstyne ISD.
Former Irving ISD teacher Victor Moreno arrested again
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving and Plano ISD teacher Victor Hugo Moreno was arrested again and charged with indecency with a child. Moreno's Aug. 25 arrest involves a different victim, who police said was 13 years old when he assaulted her. The 28-year-old was previously taken into custody on July 21. Moreno was charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator at that time."There is nothing leading us to believe this an isolated incident," said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves after Moreno's first arrest. Detectives said Moreno assaulted a 7-year-old victim during the school year of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘All Clear' at Euless Trinity HS After Evacuation, Threat Reported on Campus
Students at Euless Trinity High School have been given the all-clear to return to class after a threat reported Thursday morning prompted a school-wide evacuation. The district tweeted Thursday morning that Euless police are investigating the threat and that all students were safe and had been evacuated to the football field. Sgt. Scott Peterson with the Euless Police Department said a male student, who was upset with a teacher, was overheard having a conversation about "wanting to blow up the school."
worldpipelines.com
C.H.M. Construction digging track trenching for water infrastructure projects
“If it involves digging dirt, we do it,” is the way Dakota Lunsford responds when asked what his company C.H.M. Construction LLC (CHM) does. Right now, in Parker County, Texas, outside of Fort Worth, that’s an excellent business to be in. Communities like Azle and Weatherford are in the middle of a housing development boom. Builders can’t put them up fast enough. Before the first board is framed, underground infrastructure must be installed, which happens to involve digging dirt, CHM’s specialty.
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies
Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes.Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash. Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407
A new Whataburger drive-thru restaurant is expected to be coming soon to southern Denton County. The town of Bartonville recently revealed that the Texas fast food favorite has submitted plans to build a new location on the corner of Blanco Road and FM 407, across the street from Kroger in Lantana Town Center.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pastor of DFW Megachurch Steps Down Over Inappropriate Online Relationship
The pastor of a prominent Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch said he had an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and will step down from preaching and teaching. Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, told his congregation Sunday that the relationship was not sexual or romantic. But elders at the Southern Baptist church believed the messages exchanged over Instagram were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me,” Chandler said.
Mesquite ISD teacher aide arrested for improper relationship between educator and student
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Bryan Garcia, a teacher's aide, for improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. Police received information regarding his inappropriate behavior and was contacted by police on Aug. 29. During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Garcia had been communicating with students via phone apps during the Spring semester of 2022. Garcia was arrested on Aug. 30 and was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. This investigation is ongoing. Police as if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards | Dallas News
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11...
Houston Chronicle
Texas prosecutors lied repeatedly, committed perjury in death penalty case, DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two former Tarrant County prosecutors lied and committed perjury in a death penalty case more than a decade ago, says District Attorney Sharen Wilson in a rare request for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to grant the man a new punishment trial. Paul David...
