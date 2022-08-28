Read full article on original website
Boys and Girls Clubs Are Hiring
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University’s campus is full of students again, and that has several youth organizations scrambling to hire. Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Senior Director of Communications Aimee Minnerath says her group still has plenty of openings available. “We hire a lot of...
Local Grocery Employee Competes At Best Bagger Contest
(KNSI) – If you’ve shopped at the Sartell Coborn’s store recently, you may have been helped out by one of the state’s best baggers. Customers will want to seek out Aiden Gallagher’s line when they’ve finished adding to their cart. The Minnesota Grocers Association...
Minnesota Crops Survive Summer Unscathed
(KNSI) – The National Weather Service says Minnesota’s agricultural sector is going to avoid any significant negative consequences from this year’s drought, unlike other Midwestern states. Bloomberg recently warned that Iowa’s corn yield is going to be lackluster, saying that scouts had recently found stunted and browning...
Specialty Beer to Honor Central MN Businessman, Raise Funds for March of Dimes
(KNSI) – A special beer is being brewed to honor a central Minnesota businessman and support a great cause. Bob Feuling owned Westside Liquors and died in February at 86. Myron Kottschade worked with him for 22 years and wanted to do something in Bob’s memory. He got in touch with Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake and came up with Bob Feuling Brown Ale.
Recent Rain Helping With Apple Picking Season
(KNSI) — August 2022 is in the record books, and the St. Cloud area saw almost four and a half inches of rain, around a half an inch above normal. That is good news for farmers as the rain washed away the drought conditions plaguing the area. The rain...
Ukrainian Woman, Students to Visit St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A Ukrainian woman will be in St. Cloud with a group of students from the war-torn country who are learning about volunteer organizations in America. Irina Fursman, Co-Founder of Global Synergy Group, will bring 18 students between the ages of 13 and 18 to a speaking engagement at the St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club on Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The session’s topic is lessons in leadership.
St. Cloud Lawmaker Wins Award From Small Business Group
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud lawmaker is being recognized by the National Federation of Independent Business. The organization has given Republican Representative Tama Theis the Guardian of Small Business Award. The NFIB scores the voting record of legislators, comparing them to the wishes of its members. Theis got a...
Hot September Expected
(KNSI) – With meteorological fall kicking off, forecasts are for heat to stick around for most of this month, at least. National Weather Service Hydrologist Craig Schmidt has the details. “Looking into September, I think we’re going to go kind of back to the warmer than normal and drier...
Stuff The Bus Campaign Helps Hundreds of Area Students
(KNSI) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Stuff The Bus campaign helped equip hundreds of students with supplies just before school starts for the academic year. Senior Director of Communications Aimee Minnerath says the results bested 2021’s pandemic-affected drive. “We were very successful this year...
St. Cloud Area School Bus Companies Looking For Drivers
(KNSI) – Bus companies are again looking for a few more drivers as the start of school is less than a week away. Bus companies had the same problem last year. Tami Spanier, Owner of Spanier Bus Service in St. Cloud, says it may take a little longer to get kids to and from school, but area companies will work together to ensure it happens.
St. Cloud Downtown Council Disbands, Absorbed by Chamber of Commerce
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Downtown Council has been disbanded. According to the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, the all-volunteer council decided its current structure wouldn’t be able to help the city reach its long-term goals to grow downtown. The group has been absorbed by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.
St. Cloud Holding Demolition Sale
(KNSI) – The old St. Cloud City Hall has been torn down, but you still have a chance to own a piece of its history. A municipal rummage sale is set for September 10th at the new City Hall location on Seventh Street South, near Lake George and Eastman Park. Everything will be sold for just a dollar, unless specially marked. Holds are not being taken and all purchases will be done on a first come/first serve basis. Interested buyers will need to have cash on hand as credit cards are not being accepted.
Level Three Predatory Offender Moves Back to St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is issuing a level three predatory offender notification after a change of address. Demetrius Leonardo Duncan has moved to a home on the 1300 block of 2nd Street Northeast. Duncan engaged in sexual contact with an unknown adult female. Contact included penetration. Duncan gained access by.
More Families Eligible For Food Assistance Starting This Week
(KNSI) – More Minnesota families struggling with grocery bills will soon be able to get help buying food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program’s income limit will increase on Thursday. Officials say around 1,400 households will become eligible for SNAP benefits or will be able to continue getting assistance, even if their income goes up.
Two St. Cloud Roads Impacted By Construction This Week
(KNSI) – Lane closures will affect busy roads on the north and south sides of St. Cloud this week. The city’s engineering department says work has begun on the northbound lane of Cooper Avenue South between Wildflower Road and 36th Street South. Flag control will help traffic navigate the area. The road will be completely open in the overnight hours. The project should be done by Friday.
UPDATE: Road Construction This Week Postponed
(KNSI) — Road work for one project in St. Cloud has been postponed. Utility crews had a project planned for 1st/2nd Street North in St. Cloud from September 1st until Saturday, the third. The city’s public services department said Wednesday they’re holding off on that work but did not give a potential date for rescheduling.
Construction Starts Wednesday on Frontage Road for County Road 75/Roosevelt Road
(KNSI) — Drivers should be on the lookout for more road work around St. Cloud starting Wednesday. The city says August 31st, the frontage road along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road from 22nd Street South to the south end will be closed due to road work in the area. It’s...
