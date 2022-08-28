Read full article on original website
GHS Tennis Girls Win Again
In South Central Conference action Tuesday, the Greenville High School girls' tennis squad grabbed a 9-0 home victory over Hillsboro. GHS players winning singles matches included Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger, Katelyn Ridens, Cora Miller and Ana Palen. Doubles...
Camp COB offers students chance to explore business careers
Illinois State University students with an undeclared major, who also have an interest in business, can attend Camp COB from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, September 16 in the State Farm Hall of Business. Dr. Tina Williams Hosted by the College of Business (COB), the workshop shows students...
Illinois Football: Illini depth will help ease blow of losing Josh McCray
Week zero turned out to be pretty good for the Illinois football program as we are now 1-0 heading into the first Big Ten game of the year. Despite all of the good feels right now, there was one big hit the Illini depth chart took en route to the victory. On Monday, Bret Bielema [...]...
Students suspended or expelled 42 times in a single school year in Robinson Community Unit School District 2
Robinson Community Unit School District 2 reported 42 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 42 students during...
President Kinzy to deliver State of the University Address, September 20, 2022
President Terri Goss Kinzy will deliver the annual State of the University Address at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Concert Hall of the Center for the Performing Arts at Illinois State University. A reception will be held immediately following the address. Live stream...
City of Carmi City Council met Aug. 2
Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Carmi City Council met at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Room of the Municipal Building, 225 East Main Street for the regularly scheduled meeting.Prior to opening the council meeting, Mayor Pollard... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 19:39. Bryant...
Village of Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Roll Call 2. Public Hearing 2.01 The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet to hold a public hearing on a Petition by the Village of Chatham to rezone its property known as Lot 221 of Oakbrook...
