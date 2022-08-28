ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

Edwardsville couple is retiring after selling Country Classic Cars

What started as a hobby for Russ Noel turned into a dream come true, but now he's cruising down the road into retirement. Russ and his wife Anita are the former owners of Country Classic Cars in Staunton, which they opened in 1999 after starting the business on the family farm in rural...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

100 Years of the Du Quoin State Fair: A Family Tradition

Less than 30 miles north of SIU campus lies the city of Du Quoin, home of the Du Quoin State Fair. This year, it is celebrating a century of events, livestock shows, parades and family fun. The fair got its start in the early 1920's when a group of go-getting local business leaders...
DU QUOIN, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Altamont City Council met July 25

The value in Banks stocks fell 2.9 percent on Aug. 30 from the previous day. The strongest performing Banks company in Illinois was Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY:NYQ), sitting 45.8 percent higher to sell at $22.07. Discover Financial Services (DFS:NYQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
ALTAMONT, IL
spotonillinois.com

Granite City man faces fifth domestic battery charge

A Granite City man with four prior domestic battery convictions faces multiple charges relating to another similar incident Aug. 29. Ryan D. Smith, 33, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four plus prior convictions), both Class... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 02:54. Week...
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Highland, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sorento School Petition Denied

Near the end of a nearly six hour public hearing Tuesday night, the Regional Board of Education Number 3 voted to deny a petition seeking Sorento area property be annexed into the into the Mt. Olive School District. The petition had been filed on behalf of Sorento School supporters...
SORENTO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Drag-Racing News at Principia College?

Principia College isn't usually featured in the latest drag-racing news, so when those two worlds intersect, it's worth taking a closer look. CompetitionPlus.com, an internet magazine for drag racing, featured a story on drag racing's connection to Principia College through the solar... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
ELSAH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy