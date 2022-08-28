Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
City of Altamont City Council met July 25
The value in Banks stocks fell 2.9 percent on Aug. 30 from the previous day. The strongest performing Banks company in Illinois was Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY:NYQ), sitting 45.8 percent higher to sell at $22.07. Discover Financial Services (DFS:NYQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
Sorento School Petition Denied
Near the end of a nearly six hour public hearing Tuesday night, the Regional Board of Education Number 3 voted to deny a petition seeking Sorento area property be annexed into the into the Mt. Olive School District. The petition had been filed on behalf of Sorento School supporters...
spotonillinois.com
Edwardsville couple is retiring after selling Country Classic Cars
What started as a hobby for Russ Noel turned into a dream come true, but now he's cruising down the road into retirement. Russ and his wife Anita are the former owners of Country Classic Cars in Staunton, which they opened in 1999 after starting the business on the family farm in rural...
spotonillinois.com
GHS Tennis Girls Win Again
In South Central Conference action Tuesday, the Greenville High School girls' tennis squad grabbed a 9-0 home victory over Hillsboro. GHS players winning singles matches included Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger, Katelyn Ridens, Cora Miller and Ana Palen. Doubles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Village of Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Roll Call 2. Public Hearing 2.01 The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet to hold a public hearing on a Petition by the Village of Chatham to rezone its property known as Lot 221 of Oakbrook...
spotonillinois.com
Glen Carbon's Mayor Marcus: 'I think these changes and growth have been positive'
Glen Carbon Mayor Robert Marcus gave his first village report at the board's May 24 Village Board of Trustees meeting. The annual report includes updates on each of the departments in the village over the last 12 months. "We've had changes associated with COVID, changes associated...
Comments / 0