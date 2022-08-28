ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Elmo, IL

Pritzker's Failure Tour Rolls on Through Rockford

J.B. Pritzker has spent his entire term as Governor ignoring rising crime in Illinois' largest cities. It's only fitting that on the final day of his "Think Big" bus tour he'd visit Rockford - a city hit hardest by one of the biggest failures of his governorship. In 2021, the media...
ROCKFORD, IL
Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'

Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Ann's resumes ministries post-COVID

Members of St. Ann's Episcopal Church have resumed all of the ministries that preceded the pandemic and added several more. "St. Ann's has come through the most difficult years of [...] Subscribe or Login to continue reading this quality article by The Woodstock Independant Start...
SAINT ANN, MO
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Frerichs Needs to Explain $1.6 Billion in Missing State Funds

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs' office failed to provide proper accounting for more than $1.6 billion in state fund deposits according to a report by the Office of the Illinois Auditor General. On page 142 the report states: "The Office of the Treasurer (the Office) had inadequate...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois U.S. Rep Raja Krishnamoorthi: "The insurrection on January 6th was vast and complicated. Investigating those who financed it will..."

Raja Krishnamoorthi tweeted the following: "Im appalled by the footage of the hate-motivated harassment and assault on four women of Indian descent and urge police to prosecute the woman responsible to the full extent of the law.Here's my full statement: krishnamoorthi.house.gov/media/press-re... Posted in:. Tags:. 08:35. 08:35. 08:32. 08:32. 08:04. 08:04.
ILLINOIS STATE

