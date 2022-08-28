Read full article on original website
St. Libory, Illinois had a median home sale price of $142,000 of three homes in July 2022
These are the top three home sales for St. Libory, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were three homes sold, with a median home sale price of $142,000 in St. Libory.
Miranda Lambert Has a Cozy Tennessee Home! See Photos Inside Her 400-Acre Farmhouse
Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we've been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch
Top campaign contribution recipients in Illinois for the week of Aug. 21
HBT Financial Inc. (HBT:NSQ) in Bloomington saw a 13.13 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 30. On Aug. 30, shares in the HBT Financial Inc. company were selling at $18.44. One year before, these shares were trading at $16.3. HBT Financial Inc. employs 728 people
Pritzker's Failure Tour Rolls on Through Rockford
J.B. Pritzker has spent his entire term as Governor ignoring rising crime in Illinois' largest cities. It's only fitting that on the final day of his "Think Big" bus tour he'd visit Rockford - a city hit hardest by one of the biggest failures of his governorship. In 2021, the media...
Illinois State Board of Education North Chicago Community Unit School District #187 met Aug. 23
North Chicago Community Unit School District #187 Independent Authority and the Financial Oversight Panel met Aug. 23. Here is the agenda provided by the panel: 1. Call to Order / Roll Call Independent Authority (IA) Financial Oversight Panel (FOP) 2. Moment of Silence/Pledge of Allegiance...
Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'
Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.
St. Ann's resumes ministries post-COVID
Members of St. Ann's Episcopal Church have resumed all of the ministries that preceded the pandemic and added several more. "St. Ann's has come through the most difficult years of [...] Subscribe or Login to continue reading this quality article by The Woodstock Independant Start...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Free Government Tests Ending, COVID Incubation Changes
With the fall school year underway, some Illinois schools have started "strongly recommending" masks as COVID cases begin to climb. This comes as the White House announces plans to suspend its free at-home COVID test program. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus...
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through...
Frerichs Needs to Explain $1.6 Billion in Missing State Funds
Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs' office failed to provide proper accounting for more than $1.6 billion in state fund deposits according to a report by the Office of the Illinois Auditor General. On page 142 the report states: "The Office of the Treasurer (the Office) had inadequate...
Illinois U.S. Rep Raja Krishnamoorthi: "The insurrection on January 6th was vast and complicated. Investigating those who financed it will..."
Raja Krishnamoorthi tweeted the following: "Im appalled by the footage of the hate-motivated harassment and assault on four women of Indian descent and urge police to prosecute the woman responsible to the full extent of the law.Here's my full statement: krishnamoorthi.house.gov/media/press-re...
