Bond County, IL

Granite City man faces fifth domestic battery charge

A Granite City man with four prior domestic battery convictions faces multiple charges relating to another similar incident Aug. 29. Ryan D. Smith, 33, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four plus prior convictions), both Class... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 02:54. Week...
GRANITE CITY, IL
City of Altamont City Council met July 25

The value in Banks stocks fell 2.9 percent on Aug. 30 from the previous day. The strongest performing Banks company in Illinois was Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY:NYQ), sitting 45.8 percent higher to sell at $22.07. Discover Financial Services (DFS:NYQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
ALTAMONT, IL
Sorento School Petition Denied

Near the end of a nearly six hour public hearing Tuesday night, the Regional Board of Education Number 3 voted to deny a petition seeking Sorento area property be annexed into the into the Mt. Olive School District. The petition had been filed on behalf of Sorento School supporters...
SORENTO, IL
Village of Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals met July 25

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Roll Call 2. Public Hearing 2.01 The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet to hold a public hearing on a Petition by the Village of Chatham to rezone its property known as Lot 221 of Oakbrook...
CHATHAM, IL
Edwardsville couple is retiring after selling Country Classic Cars

What started as a hobby for Russ Noel turned into a dream come true, but now he's cruising down the road into retirement. Russ and his wife Anita are the former owners of Country Classic Cars in Staunton, which they opened in 1999 after starting the business on the family farm in rural...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Edwardsville celebrates the 80's Thursday

The Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville will showcase the music of the 80's with the Totally 80's Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 The Motels featuring Martha Davis headline this lineup. Adding to the festivities are Bow Wow Wow ("I Want Candy") and When in Rome ("The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Drag-Racing News at Principia College?

Principia College isn't usually featured in the latest drag-racing news, so when those two worlds intersect, it's worth taking a closer look. CompetitionPlus.com, an internet magazine for drag racing, featured a story on drag racing's connection to Principia College through the solar... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
ELSAH, IL
GHS Tennis Girls Win Again

In South Central Conference action Tuesday, the Greenville High School girls' tennis squad grabbed a 9-0 home victory over Hillsboro. GHS players winning singles matches included Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger, Katelyn Ridens, Cora Miller and Ana Palen. Doubles...
GREENVILLE, IL

