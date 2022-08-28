ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 18 category by USTA are from Effingham in week ending Aug. 19?

By East Central Reporter
spotonillinois.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

City of Carmi City Council met Aug. 2

Here is the agenda provided by the council: Call to order by Mayor Pollard, Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call. Approve July 19, 2022, Council Meeting Minutes. For council consideration, discussion and possible approval:Chief of Police,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 21:45. 21:34. 20:56. 20:43. 20:09.
CARMI, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy