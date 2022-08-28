How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 18 category by USTA are from Effingham in week ending Aug. 19?

Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 42 times in a single school year in Robinson Community Unit School District 2
Robinson Community Unit School District 2 reported 42 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 42 students during...
spotonillinois.com
City of Carmi City Council met Aug. 2
Here is the agenda provided by the council: Call to order by Mayor Pollard, Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call. Approve July 19, 2022, Council Meeting Minutes. For council consideration, discussion and possible approval:Chief of Police,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 21:45. 21:34. 20:56. 20:43. 20:09.
Comments / 0