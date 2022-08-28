ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Gas Prices Still Falling Across Southland, U.S.

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHdS5_0hYhczio00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 73rd time in the last 75 days since setting a record, dropping four-tenths of a cent to $5.281, its lowest amount since March 5.

The average price has dropped $1.181 since rising to a record $6.462 on June 14, including 1 cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It decreased for 67 consecutive days, was unchanged Sunday and Monday and resumed dropping Tuesday.

The average price is 5.7 cents less than one week ago and 41.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 88.1 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped a half-cent to $5.184, its lowest amount since March 4. It has dropped $1.226 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12, including eight-tenths of a cent Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago and 42 cents lower than one month ago, but 81.4 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 75th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing four-tenths of a cents to $3.853. It has dropped $1.163 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 1.2 cents on Saturday.

The national average price is 5.1 cents less than one week ago and 42.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 70.5 cents more than one year ago.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Southland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy