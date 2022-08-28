Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari tears meniscus

BOSTON – The Celtics will be without one of their key offseason acquisitions for an unknown period of time.

Newly signed forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn left meniscus on Saturday while playing in a FIBA World Cup qualifying contest, the Italian national team announced.

It is not clear how long the injury will sideline Gallinari for.

Boston signed the 34-year-old forward to a midlevel exception in the offseason.