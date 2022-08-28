Cole Warren helps Hononegah top Rockford Jefferson in NIC-10 opener 35-22

ROCKFORD – Hononegah’s Brian Zimmerman told his football team his postgame speech was going to be the shortest of his coaching career.

He didn’t need to tell them what they already knew.

“More than anything this one taught us that we are going to have to work so very hard in the next series of practices before the Harlem game,” junior linebacker Miles Schmidt said, despite the fact the Indians thumped Rockford Jefferson 35-22 at Wyeth Stadium Saturday afternoon.

After hammering the J-Hawks 64-0 a year ago when they went 11-1 with the NIC-10’s stingiest defense, the Indians knew comparisons were going to be made. While the Indians led 35-8 in the third quarter, they did allow two fourth-quarter scores and Zimmerman was compelled to put his offensive and defensive starters back on the field in the late going.

Schmidt said the defense was not satisfied with its performance.

“There were an unreasonable amount of mistakes by us,” Schmidt said. “People are going to say you can blame the refs, or blame the heat or the fact it was a Saturday game. But there really are no excuses for this.

“The missed tackles were awful and we had so many mental mistakes. We had too many penalties. Guys were talking and we are better than that. We can restrain ourselves from committing those penalties that can change the tide of the game so quickly.”

Zimmerman said a basically brand new defense might need to go through a few growing pains, particularly after having to skip the team’s annual scrimmage due to a lightning storm.

“Our defense last year was so tenacious and we got off to a little bit of a slow start here,” the coach said. “Not having the purple and gold (scrimmage) did hurt us because when you play live, tackling is a little different than in drills. We certainly missed some tackles which was disappointing.

“I don’t know if the boys were also a little over-confident against a team that hasn’t had a lot of success lately. But the J-Hawks came out and played some football today. Give them and coach (Jacob) Arnold credit.”

Hononegah scored on its first possession on a 70-yard drive orchestrated by junior quarterback Cole Warren, who capped it with a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Scaduto.

Warren was solid throughout, completing 10-of-15 passes for 181 yards and throwing for two more TDs, 15 yards to Cody Neiber and 8 to Quentin Morehouse.

Yet in keeping with the theme, Warren wasn’t all that happy either.

“I think we started off kind of shaky and I am going to take full blame for that,” he said. “I played some last year, but I was still obviously nervous and we looked rusty. I’m all good now though and I think we definitely got locked in. If we have any problems we’ll work that all out in practice.”

In addition to 181 yards through the air, Hononegah rushed 44 times for 214 yards with Luke Poppe picking up 102 yards on 12 tries and scoring on a 24-yard run. Estin Fichter added 47 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 4-yard run.

“We had some first-game jitters to get out of the way, but I liked the way our offensive line did the job opening holes when we needed them to,” Zimmerman said.

• NOTES: Jefferson, winless in 2021, has dropped 14 straight overall, but may have found a silver lining as sophomore QB Sebastiam Bracius threw for 177 yards, including two long TD passes.

• BOXSCORE:

Hononegah 35, R. Jefferson 22

Hononegah..14 7 14 0 – 35

R. Jefferson. 0 8 0 14 – 22

Hono – Scaduto, 9, pass from Warren (Luker kick)

Hono – Poppe, 24, run (Luker kick)

Hono – Fichter, 4, run (Luker kick)

RJ – Quincey Jackson, run (Jackson run)

Hono – Neiber, 15, pass from Warren (Luker kick)

Hono – Morehouse, 8, pass from Warren (Luker kick)

RJ – 69. pass from Bracius(Pass good)

RJ – 7, pass from Bracius (Q. Jackson run)

First downs: Hono 23, RJ 12. Rushing: Hono 44-214, RJ 27-52. Receiving: Hono 181, RJ 190. Passes: Hono 16-11-0, RJ 30-14-0. Punts: Hono 2-22.0, RJ 4-30.3. Fumbles: Hono 3-3, RJ 0-0. Penalties: Hono 12-145, RJ 8-65.

Individual leaders: Rushing: Hono, Poppe 12-102, Fichter 10-47, Warren 6-27. Passing: Hono, Warren 15-10-0, 181. Roos 1-1-0. Receiving: Hono, Morehouse 3-59, Scaduto 3-48, Roberts 2-31.