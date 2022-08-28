ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police fatally shoot woman who reportedly stabbed an officer in Old North Sacramento

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Police fatally shot a woman who reportedly stabbed an officer responding to an assault Saturday evening near Del Paso Boulevard in Old North Sacramento.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported assault in the 2500 block of Del Paso Boulevard near Plaza Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found a woman with visible injuries she suffered in the assault, said Sgt, Zach Eaton, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman. The woman had flagged down officers to report the assault.

Eaton said the injured woman gave officers a description of a female suspect. The officers searched the area and found a woman who matched the suspect description minutes later.

The suspect ran from the officers for several minutes, police said in a news release issued early Sunday. An officer in a vehicle followed the suspect. Another officer arrived and confronted the suspect in an alley, telling her to stop. Police said the suspect charged at the officer and pulled out a knife.

Eaton said the suspect stabbed the officer in his upper arm. The woman fell to the ground but continued to brandish the knife, according to police. Immediately after, police shot the female suspect

Police said officers provided medical aid; she was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Eaton said the officer who suffered the stab wound underwent surgery Saturday night and was recovering. He said the officer suffered non-life-threatening but serious injuries in the stabbing.

The police shooting occurred in an alley with many access points, so officers closed several intersections to keep residents and vehicles away from the shooting scene. A large police presence remained in the area late Saturday night as investigators worked at the scene.

The Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Internal Affairs Division, Professional Standards Unit and Use of Force Investigation Team were investigating the incident. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office were overseeing the investigation.

Police will release video and audio of the deadly confrontation within 30 days. Detectives were identifying and retrieving video associated with this incident.

Comments / 7

TRUTHISBEST
4d ago

I suppose the police haters will AGAIN blame this all on the cops!!!! They will say the police should have offered her milk and cookies!!!!!!

Reply
11
Venusbird
3d ago

Do what you're told, and never bring a knife to a gun fight! In a serious note though.... such tragedies effect our fellow neighbors, our fellow Americans.... regardless on which side of the aisle you're on, such stories like this are horrible. It doesn't have to be like this. I wish we could all love one another, just as Christ commanded us to. We need to pray for each other, especially for our enemies. NONE of these tragic problems will end if we don't! I'll pray tonight for the lady who has met her Maker, and her family. I'll pray for the officer who was wounded. PTSD is a real problem for police... and I guarantee he got himself stabbed because he didn't want to have to use deadly force because they're under such pressure. They're damned if they do and damned if they don't like in this case.

Reply
2
 

