Higgins paces Antigo runners at season's first meet

The Antigo Red Robins cross country teams kicked off the 2022 season Thursday under first year head coach Isaac Kramer, competing in the Rhinelander Invitational.

Antigo was able to put three boys runners and four girls on the course, not enough to place as a team in either, but Kramer was pleased with what he saw.

“I felt this was a great start to the season with some huge improvements from last Friday at our baseline,’ he said. “I loved the energy and motivation the team brought. Right as the boys started to run it started to mist, but otherwise the weather was great.”

Logan Higgins was Antigo’s top runner on the day. Racing to a fifth-place overall finish for the boys in a time of 18:49.

James Meade was next in 18th, while Tyler Boots ended in 110th.

Lakeland won the large schools division for the boys, with Wausau East second and Wausau West third. Tomahawk took the small school’s division, followed by Menominee Indian and Crandon.

Owen Clark of Lakeland was the meet medalist in a time of 17:31.7.

On the girls side, Ellie Smith paced the Robin runners in 44th place, ending in a time of 25:35.

Claire Heuss was 54th in 26:07, while Jaiden Radtke took 78th and Alyssa Smith was 103rd.

Wausau West took the large schools division for the girls, with Lakeland second and Wausau East third. The small schools winner was Tomahawk, with Crandon second and Suring third.

To no one’s surprise junior sensation Nora Gremban of Northland Pines was the individual champ, crossing the finish line in a time of 19:11.0.

The Robins are back on the course Tuesday, traveling to the Nine-Mile Recreation Area for a meet hosted by Mosinee.