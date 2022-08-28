ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Fast Company

After a devastating wildfire, this tiny Oregon town built back greener

When he woke up early in the morning on September 8, 2020, the first thing that Michael Biggs noticed was the wind. It was stronger than he’d ever experienced in the area. The Southern Oregon air was hot and dry. He posted a message on Facebook warning neighbors of the risk of wildfire, and later left for a hike with his dogs. While he was gone, he got a text from his wife: She could see black smoke rising from the south.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire

More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
PENDLETON, OR
KATU.com

All lanes back open after brush fire in eastern Oregon

ONTARIO, Ore., (CBS2) — Eastbound Interstate-84 is back open in eastern Oregon after a brush fire shut down the roadway. At last check, the fire was estimated to be about 600 acres and is burning in grass and brush. Oregon transportation officials say a vehicle fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 started the blaze.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#Wildfire#Fire Marshal#Merlin#The Rum Creek Fire
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

5 Central Oregon fire agencies send crews to Rum Creek Fire

The battle against a 16-square-mile wildfire in southwest Oregon is getting assistance from multiple Central Oregon fire agencies. Crews from Bend, Redmond, Alfalfa, Sisters and Cloverdale fire departments are headed to the Rum Creek Fire. The fire has spread rapidly through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon surpasses 10,000 acres

A wildfire in southwest Oregon continued to grow Monday, authorities with the National Interagency Fire Center said. The Rum Creek Fire now covers more than 10,700 acres. That’s up from 1,200 acres on Friday. On Sunday evening, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued additional Level 2 – Be Set and...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Cape Kiwanda's Proposed Nuclear Power Plant: Bizarre Oregon Coast State Park History

(Pacific City, Oregon) – With the 100-year celebration of Oregon State Parks in full swing this year, the narrative comes round to one of the more bizarre and even goofiest ideas that ever hit the Oregon coast – and it's oddly enough the origin of one of the region's most popular state parks. Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area was once the proposed site of a nuclear power plant. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations

The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled

Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Rum Creek Fire declared emergency, California to send add’l. crews

JOSEPHINE CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Following Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for the Rum Creek Fire, California will be sending firefighters and resources to assist with the blaze on Monday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County broke past an established perimeter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kptv.com

Air pollution advisory issued for Portland metro through Thursday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for the greater Portland metro area Wednesday for ozone pollution. According to the DEQ, when the weather is hot, clear and calm, sunlight reacts with pollution from vehicles and chemicals from paints to produce ozone and haze.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy