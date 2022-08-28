Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
The Post and Courier
Photos: Torrential rain burdens North Charleston and Charleston residents in overall wet week
In a week full of torrential rain North Charleston and Charleston life was slowed to a crawl amidst flood waters.
The Post and Courier
Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville
It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
The Post and Courier
Rain has cleared the Charleston area, but congestion remains amid evening commute
A flood advisory for the Charleston region has lifted, but congestion remained on already drenched roads. There was a disabled vehicle causing delays on eastbound Interstate 26 between Savannah Highway and entrance to the Ravenel Bridge, where farther east, a crash closed the right lane, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation traffic map. The crash and congestion had cleared around 6 p.m.
The Post and Courier
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
The Post and Courier
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
The Post and Courier
With Community Appearance Board back up and running, Beanz gets its sign
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Community Appearance Board convened on Aug. 30 to resume its business, namely, to take up building permits in Georgetown's Urban Core Overlay District and variances from the regulations of the Main Corridor Overlay District. The UCOD's stated purpose is to "promote the attractive, harmonious and...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley hopes planned mega boat landing will reel in more than anglers
Joey Edens still remembers going to Atkins Landing as a little kid. The boat landing at the end of Broughton Road was one of the premier access points in Berkeley County to Lake Moultrie, so Edens' family used to launch their boat from there. The lake was where he learned to swim, drive a boat and fish. As an adult around 1987, he caught his biggest freshwater fish ever, a 62-pound catfish, in the same lake.
The Post and Courier
General Notices - Labor Day Garbage-Trash Schedule
Environmental Services Labor Day Holiday Garbage and Trash Schedule The City of Charleston will be closed on Monday, September 5th for in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. In order to provide service to all residents in a timely manner, garbage and trash collection will take place on the modified schedule outlined below. For Daniel Island and Cainhoy (Capital Waste) will run on a one day delay. For outer West Ashley and Johns Island (Trident Waste) will run on a one day delay. The Peninsula, Inner West Ashley and James Island (City Crews) will run on a one day delay. AD# 2018509.
The Post and Courier
SC congresswoman Nancy Mace bought $3.9M house on Isle of Palms during GOP primary
It has been a busy summer for South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. She survived an intense GOP primary challenge after angering her party's most powerful figure, former President Donald Trump. She got engaged to her boyfriend. And, according to Charleston County real estate records, she bought a $3.9 million home on Isle of Palms.
abcnews4.com
Free Nothing Bundt Cakes for 250 customers Thursday
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free "Confetti Bundlet" mini cakes to the first 250 customers on Thursday at all locations across the United States. The giveaway is a celebration of the Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes has two locations in the Charleston area. One is at...
iheart.com
All eyes on Dick Harpootlian
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In a Colleton County courtroom, a judge granted motions from the state and the defense in the murder trial of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. Judge Clifton Newman ordered the state to hand over evidence for discovery while granting the state’s request for a temporary protective order on the evidence. “It would be improper for there not to be some restrictions placed,” Newman said.Newman had previously denied a gag order in early August.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: In Union Heights, a chance to heal a neighborhood -- and a region
The reclamation and redevelopment of a former Interstate 26 on-ramp presents the Union Heights neighborhood with an opportunity to erase a decades-old scar and help the region with one of its main woes — a lack of housing. More than 50 years ago, the ramp was constructed to provide...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston, West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston and in West Ashley. As of 8:45 p.m., the following roads were closed: Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets Boone Hall Road from Mepkin to William Kennerty I-526 off ramp to Paul Cantrell Boulevard Windermere Boulevard […]
live5news.com
1 injured in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Post and Courier
WCSD holds ceremony honoring ex-superintendent Rose Wilder after announcing her passing
Former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Rose Wilder has passed away, according to a statement from the Williamsburg County School District. Wilder was appointed as the superintendent of the school district when the state took over in April 2018. Wilder had been in education for over 25 years. “At this...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
The Post and Courier
Suspect in fatal Georgetown shooting arrested
GEORGETOWN — The suspect in a fatal Georgetown shooting was arrested in Darlington County on Aug. 31. Stevieon Marsh, 25, of Georgetown, was taken into custody by Darlington County authorities in connection with an Aug. 30 shooting that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Cornelius Smith. City of Georgetown Police Department investigators went to Darlington County to pick him up and bring him back to Georgetown, according to a police department Facebook Post.
