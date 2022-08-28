ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Elijah Moore Bonds With Syracuse Coaches at Elite Camp

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAg8d_0hYhbgA200

Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes shooting guard Elijah Moore was offered by Syracuse basketball back in April. Over the weekend, he attended Syracuse Elite Camp.

"The camp was fun," Moore said. "I learned more stuff with pick and roll, how to position my body better with handling the ball. Coach Griffin has a lot of confidence in me so playing on his team felt good. I felt I played pretty well and the coaches did also."

After the camp, he spent time speaking with the Orange coaching staff.

"It was a great experience," Moore said. "Talking to coach Boeheim was amazing. Just to be able to talk to him with my dad and learn about the school was really cool."

Being coached by the Syracuse staff also gave him a feel for what it would be like to play for them.

"It helps a lot," Moore said. "Being with them in person and growing that relationship is huge. They just told me they loved my game and they're excited to continue to build the relationship."

Moore was high on Syracuse going into the camp and remains that way afterwards.

"I'm really excited about where things can go with them," Moore said.

He added that he plans to take an official visit to Syracuse this upcoming season.

Comments / 0

AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
