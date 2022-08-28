Miami-Dade judge sets release terms for the driver in Palmetto crash that killed 5

Bond was set Saturday for the driver in the Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people ranging from age 18 to 25, online Miami-Dade court records say.

Judge Jacqueline Woodward put Maiky Simeon’s bond at $50,000, $10,000 for each count of vehicular homicide Simeon is facing after the Aug. 20 crash that killed Giancarlo Arias, Daniella Marcano, Valeria Peña, Briana Pacalagua and Valeria Cáceres.

Should Simeon post bond, online court records say he’s to be put on house arrest, is under a no-drive order and will be without the passport he surrendered. There’s also an immigration hold on Simeon, meaning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants the North Miami-Dade resident held while it checks his status.

Simeon appeared in bond court in a wheelchair, according to bond court footage by Herald news partner CBSMiami .

An arrest report by Florida Highway Patrol said Simeon had been driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 826 on Aug. 20 around 4:25 p.m. for at least a mile “at a high rate of speed” when he ran his 2018 silver Infiniti Q50 head on into a Honda. None of Honda’s aforementioned five passengers survived.

“There were no pre-collision skid marks for (Simeon’s car) or evidence on the roadway indicating that the defendant took any evasive actions to avoid the crash,” the arrest report said.