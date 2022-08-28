ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Point of View – Full episode 8/28/22

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYCX8_0hYhbEdo00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s been a year since the United States military left Afghanistan and Matt Mauro discussed the impact with Army veteran and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow.

“Do you know what emboldened China and Russia? Having the United States of America bogged down in Afghanistan for 20 years,” Crow said. “Having us spend trillions of dollars, having us fighting and dying in a place that we were never going to win militarily.”

What spurred so much student debt? Skyrocketing tuition

Mauro also talks with Crow about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan.

You can watch the full “Colorado Point of View” episode that aired on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
FOX31 Denver

Is COVID-19 fading away in Colorado?

As kids head back to school, COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado. If you haven’t already ordered your three rounds of free COVID tests from the federal government, the test kit ordering program will be suspended on Sept. 2.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Joe Biden
FOX31 Denver

Colorado’s Middle Earth-like spots to get you in the Lord of the Rings mood

The opening episode of the widely anticipated Amazon Prime series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be accessible on your streaming device at 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, bringing the end of a long wait for J.R.R. Tolkien fans who might've felt the three-part film interpretation of the Hobbit wasn't enough to hold them over until their own personal journeys across the Great Sea to the Undying Lands.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Hello, fall! Well, meteorological fall

Even though Thursday marks the first day of meteorological fall, it doesn't quite feel like fall. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for the first 10 days of September, which is slightly above average for this time of year.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Of View#Russian#Own Channel 2#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Army
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy