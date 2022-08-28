Colorado Point of View – Full episode 8/28/22

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s been a year since the United States military left Afghanistan and Matt Mauro discussed the impact with Army veteran and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow.

“Do you know what emboldened China and Russia? Having the United States of America bogged down in Afghanistan for 20 years,” Crow said. “Having us spend trillions of dollars, having us fighting and dying in a place that we were never going to win militarily.”

Mauro also talks with Crow about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan.

