Football Recruiting Podcast: 247Sports talks latest on 5-star WR Hykeem Williams
A decision date is approaching quickly for class of 2023 Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The coveted receiver is set to announce his decision on Sept. 23 with Texas A&M, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Florida State and Miami among the schools vying for his commitment. Before he makes a decision though,...
Notable 2024 prospects post Miami edits on Thursday
Once the clock stuck midnight and pushed the calendar into September, prospects in the Class of 2024 saw their phones blowing up with college coaches reaching out to send edits and be the first name to pop on some prospects phones once they saw the green light to begin initiating contact with the junior class.
Why Ken Griffey Jr. could appear at a Fresno State game
Fresno State has gotten familiar with big-name celebrities appearing at games as former Bulldogs like Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Aaron Judge and Paul George have become superstars in their respective leagues. But could one of baseball’s biggest living legends appear at a Fresno State football game this season?. New...
Updated scouting report on elite 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown
Sammy Brown sits atop the linebacker rankings and No. 5 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings. The Jefferson (Ga.) High School phenom is also a five-star prospect on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. His 20-plus offers include Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and numerous other high-profile programs.
Watch: N.C. A&T's B&GMM shines in Houston at Pepsi's National Battle of the Bands
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine went down to Houston this weekend and put on a performance at the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands. Cricket presented scholarship funds to the eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands on their respective campuses throughout August. Cricket helped to contribute to the overall $184,000 in scholarships to be divided amongst this year’s participating bands.
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Four-star forward Brandon Williams breaks down his final two schools, nearing decision
Four-star senior Brandon Williams is down to two schools and nearing a decision. The 6-foot-7 forward from (New York) Christ the King, is down to UCLA and St. John’s and has visited both programs. “I’ll probably be making my decision by the end of this week,” Williams said....
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Aaron Rodgers delivers message to Fresno State football team
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper shares how a recent message from Aaron Rodgers has fueled the Bulldogs going into the season. Rodgers starred in college at Cal for coach Jeff Tedford, who is now back as Fresno State's heaï¿½
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence
Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
Jackson State WR, Miami transfer Mark Pope reenters portal
Jackson State wide receiver Mark Pope reentered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He originally went into the portal Nov. 9 and transferred to Jackson State Dec. 15. Pope, who received a grade of 85 from 247Sports upon initially entering the portal, logged 34 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, including 11 starts. He caught 52 passes for 680 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.
4-star wing Dailyn Swain set to announce commitment on 247Sports
Dailyn Swain, the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM ET live on 247Sports YouTube Channel. The four-star wing out of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric Early College will decide between his finalists that include: Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State and Xavier.
Elite athlete plans to return to Tennessee after summer visit, offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 athlete who visited Tennessee for the first time last month says he's hoping to return to Knoxville this season for one of the Vols' home games.
Frost clarifies creativity comment from postgame, says Whipple is 'elite' play caller
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with talent
College football will see a spectacle unfold this week in Columbus. The No. 2 Buckeyes will host No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In the College Football Playoff era, this is just the 15th regular-season matchup between a pair of top-5 teams. Will it even...
How the indefinite loss of 5-star freshman Dariq Whitehead impacts Duke basketball
Isaac Trotter gives his reaction to Dariq Whitehead's injury and what it means for the Duke Blue Devils this season.
How to Watch: UNC vs. App State
On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
