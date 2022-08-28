ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Notable 2024 prospects post Miami edits on Thursday

Once the clock stuck midnight and pushed the calendar into September, prospects in the Class of 2024 saw their phones blowing up with college coaches reaching out to send edits and be the first name to pop on some prospects phones once they saw the green light to begin initiating contact with the junior class.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Why Ken Griffey Jr. could appear at a Fresno State game

Fresno State has gotten familiar with big-name celebrities appearing at games as former Bulldogs like Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Aaron Judge and Paul George have become superstars in their respective leagues. But could one of baseball’s biggest living legends appear at a Fresno State football game this season?. New...
FRESNO, CA
Updated scouting report on elite 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown

Sammy Brown sits atop the linebacker rankings and No. 5 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings. The Jefferson (Ga.) High School phenom is also a five-star prospect on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. His 20-plus offers include Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and numerous other high-profile programs.
NFL
Watch: N.C. A&T's B&GMM shines in Houston at Pepsi's National Battle of the Bands

The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine went down to Houston this weekend and put on a performance at the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands. Cricket presented scholarship funds to the eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands on their respective campuses throughout August. Cricket helped to contribute to the overall $184,000 in scholarships to be divided amongst this year’s participating bands.
HOUSTON, TX
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst

Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
ATHENS, GA
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl

West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence

Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
JACKSON, MS
Baseball
Sports
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Jackson State WR, Miami transfer Mark Pope reenters portal

Jackson State wide receiver Mark Pope reentered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He originally went into the portal Nov. 9 and transferred to Jackson State Dec. 15. Pope, who received a grade of 85 from 247Sports upon initially entering the portal, logged 34 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, including 11 starts. He caught 52 passes for 680 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.
JACKSON, MS
4-star wing Dailyn Swain set to announce commitment on 247Sports

Dailyn Swain, the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM ET live on 247Sports YouTube Channel. The four-star wing out of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric Early College will decide between his finalists that include: Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State and Xavier.
COLUMBUS, OH
How to Watch: UNC vs. App State

On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
