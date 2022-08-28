College football: Top 10 players in the Heisman Trophy conversation

Breaking down the top 10 college football players in the hunt to win the Heisman Trophy:

The first player in Big Ten history to be named its Offensive Player, Quarterback and Freshman of the Year, Stroud set all kinds of records last fall. With electric talents in the backfield (TreVeyon Henderson) and out wide (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) returning, the potential top pick in next year’s NFL draft should be able to build off that elite first season under center.

Last year’s winner, Young is out to make history as the only player besides Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75 to win the prestigious award twice. After throwing for 47 touchdown passes and 4,872 yards, just seven interceptions and completing 66.9 percent of his attempts, the only thing standing in the 6-foot junior’s way are lopsided results that could limit his numbers.

C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young AP; USA TODAY Network

Only once has the Heisman winner been a defensive player (Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson in 1997), and just four other times has a defensive player even been a runner-up. But Anderson is a unique talent — “The Terminator” is an absolute force capable of breaking Terrell Suggs’ NCAA single-season sack record of 24 set in 2002. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound Georgian dominator put up silly numbers: 17.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss.

Robinson ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last year, and that was despite missing the Longhorns’ last two games due to injury. A home-run threat and productive pass-catcher out of the backfield, he has Sunday star written all over him.

The Glastonbury, Conn., native started last year as D’Eriq King’s backup and finished it with six straight 300-yard passing games and at least three touchdown passes. The last Power 5 quarterback to do that was LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019. Van Dyke will have an early opportunity to make a Heisman statement in a Sept. 17 visit to Texas A&M.

One of the sport’s bigger surprises last year, Williams went from a backup to a star at Oklahoma as Spencer Rattler faltered. But now there are expectations and hype surrounding the dynamic sophomore following his transfer to USC. One of his top targets at Oklahoma, Mario Williams, joined him in California, and so did the Biletnikoff Award winner, former Pittsburgh star receiver Jordan Addison, along with Oregon running back Travis Dye. The Trojans are loaded on offense, and the 6-foot-1 Williams has shown the ability to maximize the talent around him.

The junior averaged 7.0 yards per rush and 10.9 yards per catch in a supporting role last season. Following Isaiah Spiller’s move to the NFL, it’s his turn to be the guy for the Aggies, a speedster capable of going the distance whenever the ball is in his capable hands, and that will happen frequently this fall.

There is precedent, albeit many decades ago. Two tight ends, Larry Kelley of Yale in 1936 and Leon Hart of Notre Dame in 1949, have won the award before. And Bowers is a stud, a sophomore who caught 56 passes for 882 yards and a school-record 13 touchdown receptions as a true freshman.

This is about projection and potential, since Richardson’s reps were limited last year as he split time with Emory Jones, a poor decision by then-coach Dan Mullen, and dealt with a hamstring injury. The sophomore has a big arm and is lethal in the open field, qualities we only saw on occasion due to factors out of his control last fall.

The game-breaking junior led Ohio State in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606) last year, and that came with first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave on the roster. His Rose Bowl performance — 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns — was astonishing, and possibly a preview of his season to come.