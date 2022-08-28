Elusive ‘sea cow’ said to have inspired mermaid legends declared extinct in China

Dugongs — the elusive sea cows said to have inspired ancient tales of mermaids — have been declared functionally extinct in Chinese waters, according to a new study.

The aquatic mammals, which once roamed the seas between East Africa and the South Pacific, have not been spotted since 2008 — and Chinese officials haven’t seen one in the wild since 2000, according to the paper published in Royal Society Open Science .

“We are forced to conclude that dugongs have experienced rapid population collapse during recent decades and are now functionally extinct in China,” the study said.

The aquatic mammals have not been spotted since 2008. Christian Grondin/Xinhua via Getty Images

The study’s authors interviewed nearly 800 fishermen in China to come to their conclusion. Scientists will declare an animal functionally extinct if they feel certain the amount left in a species isn’t large enough to maintain a sustainable population — even if some are still alive.

“The likely disappearance of the dugong in China is a devastating loss,” Samuel Turvey, the study’s co-author said in a press release .

“Their absence will not only have a knock-on effect on ecosystem function, but also serves as a wake-up call – a sobering reminder that extinctions can occur before effective conservation actions are developed.”

The pudgy creatures can measure up to 13 feet-long and resemble freshwater manatees in the US. Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Dugongs were hunted for centuries, and used by many cultures for their meat and oil. Anthropologists believes they were the inspiration for mermaids, after fisherman caught quick glimpses of them from their boats.

The populations struggled with the advent of motor boats, often getting hit when grazing near the shore.

Turvey cited “unsustainable human activity” as the reason for the “regional loss.”

Scientists believe “the dramatic population decline experienced by the species in recent decades is highly unlikely to be halted or reversed under current conditions.”

