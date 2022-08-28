Read full article on original website
Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors
Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
DeSantis suspends Broward school board members
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pointing to a scathing grand-jury report that focused heavily on the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland school, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four of the Broward County School Board’s nine members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.”. >>> STREAM...
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
Bold thieves robbing Downtown Miami jewelry business caught on surveillance video
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry...
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
Dirty in Deerfield- Food Inspection Reports-WAWA Met Requirements But Has Violations
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-More food establishment inspection reports from Florida Department of Agriculture. First up is Wawa on Hillsboro and S.W. 12th Ave. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: April 14, 2022. Visit...
The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?
Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
Rapper 6ix9ine’s girlfriend accused of punching him at upscale Miami restaurant
MIAMI – A 25-year-old woman who is the girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine, and who also shares a child with him, was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly punching him at an upscale restaurant in Miami. The incident allegedly occurred at Kiki on the River at 455 NW N. River...
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami's mayor says people are flocking to Florida because its low taxes are the opposite of 'the socialist model' seen in New York and California
Francis Suarez wrote in the WSJ that "socialist" policies like lower taxes bring people to Florida. Climate crisis could be one major sticking point.
This Florida City Has One Of The 'Coolest Streets In The World' & It Beat Out New York
There's one place in Florida that's ranked one of the "33 Coolest Streets In The World", and a study done by Time Out proves that Calle Ocho in Miami is a popular tourist destination with a vibrant energy that's off the charts. The publication asked more than 20,000 locals what...
PBSO IDs 2 fishermen who drowned in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton
BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities identified the men Monday as Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20. A PBSO release did not specify places of residence for...
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state. Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month. The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges. She appeared before a...
