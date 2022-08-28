ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors

Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
MIRAMAR, FL
Action News Jax

DeSantis suspends Broward school board members

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pointing to a scathing grand-jury report that focused heavily on the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland school, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four of the Broward County School Board’s nine members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.”. >>> STREAM...
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

Dirty in Deerfield- Food Inspection Reports-WAWA Met Requirements But Has Violations

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-More food establishment inspection reports from Florida Department of Agriculture. First up is Wawa on Hillsboro and S.W. 12th Ave. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: April 14, 2022. Visit...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?

Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO IDs 2 fishermen who drowned in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.  Authorities identified the men Monday as Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20. A PBSO release did not specify places of residence for...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL

