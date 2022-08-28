Read full article on original website
Related
‘Booty call’: Texas native, Oklahoma QB General Booty inks NIL deal with some profits going to children’s hospital
While he may not be the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners but a certain sophomore transfer for OU is doing big things on and off the field, and he's well known in the world of college football after his high school years balling in Texas.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Former Sooner Spencer Rattler miffed by all the continued OU questions
Spencer Rattler was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country when he signed with Oklahoma as a member of the 2019 Sooner class. He was the future of the Oklahoma football program and the heir apparent to Jalen Hurts. He was the starting QB and future at OU until...
‘There needs to be some sort of accountability’: Former OU student sues university over mold exposure
A former University of Oklahoma student is suing the institution over mold exposure in 2018.
Lifelong Sooner Asks University To Help With ADA Seating Services
A faithful Sooner fan says a recent disability made his 4-decade tradition a weekly burden. He wants OU to do more to accommodate him after a life of dedication. If he doesn’t tell you himself, a look around Joe Sparger’s home will make it clear. He is a die-hard Sooner, and season ticket holder since 1982.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma football: Another national source has OU making football’s Final Four
The greatest poetic justice that could come from the 2022 Oklahoma football season — especially in the aftermath of the coaching change from Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables — would be for the Sooners to make a return trip to the College Football Playoff. Most experts see that...
kosu.org
Headlines: Recreational marijuana, Norman turnpike protest & Cowboy football
State high court puts hold on recreational marijuana ballot. (Tulsa World) Turnpike opponents protest fundraising luncheon for Governor Stitt. (KGOU) Oklahoma City suspends relationship with Russian sister city. (NewsOK) COVID numbers in children is rising with start of school year. (Tulsa World) County health agencies begin getting Monkeypox vaccines. (NewsOK)
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Seven things Sooner fans should know ahead of season opener
The 128th season of Oklahoma football kicks off on Saturday with a home game at Gaylord Family– Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against the University of Texas-El Paso Miners. The game will be broadcast on FOX, starting at 2:30 p.m. CT, with Jason Benetti and Brock Huard doing the announcing. The...
kgou.org
Walters calls for former Norman English teacher to have license revoked over sharing link to banned book resource
Former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier has repeatedly and publicly acknowledged she shared a QR code with students encouraging them to read banned books. She has also said she resigned because she didn’t think she could do her job well in the current climate surrounding House Bill 1775, a law that bans teaching controversial topics.
RELATED PEOPLE
Videos show crash involving NFL star Marshawn Lynch that ended in parking ticket
The videos show former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s luxury car stuck on a boulder in a crash that led to a parking ticket.
wdnonline.com
It’s football time in Oklahoma
Ah, the sounds of the Ruf-Nex guns — the sounds of Boomer’s and Sooner’s hitting the grass while pulling the Conestoga wagon. That’s right — it’s nearly time for the greatest three months of the year — OU football season. It’s nearly time...
Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler closes location after 40 years
A popular burger restaurant that has been in business for decades announced that it is closing one of its locations.
Oklahoma football: Who are best position groups in Big 12?
For years, the Big 12 has been billed as a quarterback-driven, high-scoring, passing-oriented conference with a flair for flinging the ball all over the field. In recent seasons, though, the best teams in the conference have made giant strides defensively. That upgrade hasn’t reached Oklahoma football yet, but this could be the season you actually start seeing it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s in the bathroom. It’s in the grout’: OU students claim they’re feeling sick because of mold outbreak
Dozens of Facebook comments rolled in over the weekend claiming that some University of Oklahoma residence halls were covered in mold and that students were feeling sick as a result of it.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
Brent Venables Clarifies Oklahoma's DB Depth Chart: 'We Just Look for Football Players'
With so much talent, so many options and so much versatility, coaches had some difficult decisions to make this training camp ahead of Saturday's season opener versus UTEP.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Four days until kickoff — No. 4 Jamelle Holieway
With four days left until the start of another Oklahoma football season, we continue our countdown to Saturday’s season-opening game. The phone call came from Keith Sparks. The early 1990s-era Oklahoma Sooners’ player was part of an alumni-led, word-of-mouth effort to fulfill the wishes of new Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, who implored the fan base to show up to last April’s Oklahoma spring game and stressed that former players, no matter the era, were not only welcome back but would be instrumental in what Venables was set to build in Norman.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma trolls rival Texas during scoreboard setup test
Rivalries are among the things that keep college football alive and going with a large audience, and best believe that the Red River rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas is still among the best. In a scoreboard test, Oklahoma trolled Texas, which is nothing new whatsoever. In the last showdown between...
KFOR
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Comments / 1