ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Oakland, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Recreational marijuana, Norman turnpike protest & Cowboy football

State high court puts hold on recreational marijuana ballot. (Tulsa World) Turnpike opponents protest fundraising luncheon for Governor Stitt. (KGOU) Oklahoma City suspends relationship with Russian sister city. (NewsOK) COVID numbers in children is rising with start of school year. (Tulsa World) County health agencies begin getting Monkeypox vaccines. (NewsOK)
NORMAN, OK
kgou.org

Walters calls for former Norman English teacher to have license revoked over sharing link to banned book resource

Former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier has repeatedly and publicly acknowledged she shared a QR code with students encouraging them to read banned books. She has also said she resigned because she didn’t think she could do her job well in the current climate surrounding House Bill 1775, a law that bans teaching controversial topics.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
wdnonline.com

It’s football time in Oklahoma

Ah, the sounds of the Ruf-Nex guns — the sounds of Boomer’s and Sooner’s hitting the grass while pulling the Conestoga wagon. That’s right — it’s nearly time for the greatest three months of the year — OU football season. It’s nearly time...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Who are best position groups in Big 12?

For years, the Big 12 has been billed as a quarterback-driven, high-scoring, passing-oriented conference with a flair for flinging the ball all over the field. In recent seasons, though, the best teams in the conference have made giant strides defensively. That upgrade hasn’t reached Oklahoma football yet, but this could be the season you actually start seeing it.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Media#Smartphone#News Media#The Oklahoma Sooners#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
Z94

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Four days until kickoff — No. 4 Jamelle Holieway

With four days left until the start of another Oklahoma football season, we continue our countdown to Saturday’s season-opening game. The phone call came from Keith Sparks. The early 1990s-era Oklahoma Sooners’ player was part of an alumni-led, word-of-mouth effort to fulfill the wishes of new Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, who implored the fan base to show up to last April’s Oklahoma spring game and stressed that former players, no matter the era, were not only welcome back but would be instrumental in what Venables was set to build in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma trolls rival Texas during scoreboard setup test

Rivalries are among the things that keep college football alive and going with a large audience, and best believe that the Red River rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas is still among the best. In a scoreboard test, Oklahoma trolled Texas, which is nothing new whatsoever. In the last showdown between...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy