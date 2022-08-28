ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Newt Gingrich: These candidates have a history of reckless rhetoric

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined 'Hannity' to discuss the...
97.5 WOKQ

NH’s GOP 1st Congressional District Primary Tightens Up

The Republican First Congressional District race has tightened up, with Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt in a statistical tie in a UNH Survey Center poll, but "undecided" still has a slight lead. The new poll of 1,993 voters showed Mowers at 26%, Leavitt at 24%, and undecided with 25% and...
NHPR

Meet the Republicans running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire

New Hampshire voters could help to determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate this year. Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is up for re-election in November, and there’s a wide open primary race among the Republicans seeking to replace her. The winner of that election, on Sept. 13, will go on to challenge Hassan in the Nov. 8 general election.
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire nurse practitioners support Sununu’s veto of ivermectin bill

The New Hampshire Nurse Practitioner Association (NHNPA), representing licensed prescribers working in the state of New Hampshire, stands in strong support of Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of House Bill 1022, permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug ivermectin by means of a standing order.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore won't debate GOP rival Dan Cox at Morgan State University

Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for governor of Maryland, has declined a debate invitation from Morgan State University. MSU is the largest among the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox accepted the invitation, and said he will debate an empty chair representing Moore at MSU on September 27. According to The MSU Spokesman campus newspaper, which is hosting the debate, a Moore spokesperson provided the paper with a contradictory statement when asked why Moore would not accept the invite.
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego

A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child

Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Wyoming police homicide investigation news conference | Battle Creek News

Wyoming police held a news conference on what they are calling a homicide investigation...
NY1

27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win

Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams.
