Read full article on original website
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Newt Gingrich: These candidates have a history of reckless rhetoric
Newt Gingrich: These candidates have a history of reckless rhetoric. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined ‘Hannity’ to discuss the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse...
‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
Controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about Gov. Chris Sununu's grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hayes: Jackson Water Crisis Is ‘Utter Failure’ Of GOP-Led Miss. Government | MSNBC
Hayes: Jackson Water Crisis Is ‘Utter Failure’ Of GOP-Led Miss. Government. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. All 150000 residents of Jackson, Mississippi are...
RELATED PEOPLE
NH’s GOP 1st Congressional District Primary Tightens Up
The Republican First Congressional District race has tightened up, with Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt in a statistical tie in a UNH Survey Center poll, but "undecided" still has a slight lead. The new poll of 1,993 voters showed Mowers at 26%, Leavitt at 24%, and undecided with 25% and...
NHPR
Meet the Republicans running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire
New Hampshire voters could help to determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate this year. Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is up for re-election in November, and there’s a wide open primary race among the Republicans seeking to replace her. The winner of that election, on Sept. 13, will go on to challenge Hassan in the Nov. 8 general election.
New Hampshire nurse practitioners support Sununu’s veto of ivermectin bill
This column and headline were updated on Aug. 31 at 10:55 a.m. The New Hampshire Nurse Practitioner Association (NHNPA), representing licensed prescribers working in the state of New Hampshire, stands in strong support of Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of House Bill 1022, permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug ivermectin by means of a standing order. […] The post New Hampshire nurse practitioners support Sununu’s veto of ivermectin bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News
Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. via IFTTT. Note from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors | Dallas News
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officials are asking the school community to...
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most seniors in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore won't debate GOP rival Dan Cox at Morgan State University
Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for governor of Maryland, has declined a debate invitation from Morgan State University. MSU is the largest among the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox accepted the invitation, and said he will debate an empty chair representing Moore at MSU on September 27. According to The MSU Spokesman campus newspaper, which is hosting the debate, a Moore spokesperson provided the paper with a contradictory statement when asked why Moore would not accept the invite.
wabi.tv
Maine residents, energy suppliers prepare for home heating oil challenges this winter
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Inflated prices, low inventories, and potential supply disruptions are expected to affect Maine in the coming months, a state where 60% of homes rely on heating oil, the most heating oil dependent state in the nation. While the price topped out at a record $6.38 a...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego
California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Wyoming police homicide investigation news conference | Battle Creek News
Wyoming police homicide investigation news conference. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Wyoming police held a news conference on what they are calling a homicide investigation...
NY1
27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win
Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
Comments / 3