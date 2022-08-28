ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Libya: Atleast 32 killed, 159 wounded in clashes between Libyan forces and armed groups | Econ Times

By Zennie Abraham
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

Despite Recent Decree, Fearful Soldiers Refuse to Continue to Fight, Constantly Beg to Leave the War & End Contract

Russia recently announced Putin's signing of a decree "increasing the number of army personnel by 137,000." This would bring the total number of Russian personnel to 1.15 million. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) commented that this indicates "Putin is unlikely to order a mass mobilization." The ISW further asserts that Russia is unlikely to generate the decreed additional forces. The ISW points to the Russian army's pre-invasion numbers of roughly 850,000, stating, "The Russian military has not historically met its end-strength targets." [i]
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Integrity of Russian-held nuclear plant violated, UN team warns

The physical integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been violated amid heavy shelling from both sides, the UN nuclear agency chief Dr Rafael Grossi said on Thursday. “It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated, several times ... this is something that cannot continue to happen,” Dr Grossi said.Vehicles transporting members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspection mission were seen zooming past on roads outside Zaporizhzhia city as the team visited Europe’s biggest nuclear facility after a long wait. The atomic watchdog’s head said he will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libyan#News Media#Mobile Media#Violent Crime#Econ Times#Zennie62media#The Economic Times#The Oakland News Now#World

Comments / 0

Community Policy