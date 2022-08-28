Libya: Atleast 32 killed, 159 wounded in clashes between Libyan forces and armed groups | Econ Times

Read full article on original website
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Despite Recent Decree, Fearful Soldiers Refuse to Continue to Fight, Constantly Beg to Leave the War & End Contract
Russia recently announced Putin's signing of a decree "increasing the number of army personnel by 137,000." This would bring the total number of Russian personnel to 1.15 million. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) commented that this indicates "Putin is unlikely to order a mass mobilization." The ISW further asserts that Russia is unlikely to generate the decreed additional forces. The ISW points to the Russian army's pre-invasion numbers of roughly 850,000, stating, "The Russian military has not historically met its end-strength targets." [i]
Ukraine news - live: Integrity of Russian-held nuclear plant violated, UN team warns
The physical integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been violated amid heavy shelling from both sides, the UN nuclear agency chief Dr Rafael Grossi said on Thursday. “It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated, several times ... this is something that cannot continue to happen,” Dr Grossi said.Vehicles transporting members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspection mission were seen zooming past on roads outside Zaporizhzhia city as the team visited Europe’s biggest nuclear facility after a long wait. The atomic watchdog’s head said he will...
Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India’s first home-built aircraft carrier on Friday, underlining his government’s efforts to boost domestic production to supply a military deployed on two contentious borders.
UN report on human rights in Xinjiang is damning for China. But what will its impact be?
For Adila Yarmuhammad, the release of a damning new report from the United Nations' top human rights official on the treatment of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang brought relief, and sadness.
