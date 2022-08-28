ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Eyewitness News

Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social

(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
ENFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
REDDING, CT
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut

Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fast Casual

Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
COLCHESTER, CT
WTNH.com

Woman fights hunger in Torrington soup kitchen

(WTNH) – The Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington is a community lifeline to many. “We here at the soup kitchen, we serve three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Hageman, the kitchen’s executive director. “We served 125,000 meals last year.”. Some days, a...
TORRINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

Bradley International Airport adds nonstop service to Jamaica

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut — Spirit Airlines is adding a nonstop flight from Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Airport Authority announced the new flight Thursday at the airport. Flights begin launch on Dec. 15 and will operate year-round, four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Rebuilding Together of Manchester to host comedy fundraiser

A non-profit group called Rebuilding Together has announced that they will host a comedy show to raise funds for their organization’s Manchester affiliate. The event, scheduled for Oct. 20th at the Manchester Elks Lodge, will offer a night of family-friendly comedy and will showcase local comedians. The event will also feature raffles and auctions, which […] The post Rebuilding Together of Manchester to host comedy fundraiser appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
MANCHESTER, CT
ABC6.com

‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign stolen just over RI border

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut Department of Transportation officials said a ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign has been stolen in Voluntown, right at the Rhode Island border. A spokeswoman said DOT officials noticed the sign was missing last week on Rt. 165 in Voluntown, which borders Exeter. The...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
i95 ROCK

I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury

Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
Bristol Press

City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
BRISTOL, CT

