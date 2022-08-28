Read full article on original website
Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social
(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
wiltonbulletin.com
Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day
Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night
Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
NewsTimes
25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market
Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
News 12
Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut
Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
NewsTimes
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
wiltonbulletin.com
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Fast Casual
Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
Jimmy Galante Speaks on Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival and Being Italian-American
His notoriety is unlike any other person in Danbury's modern history, Jimmy Galante's reputation precedes him. But what is that "rep?" The stories about him, whether factual or not, have a way of overpowering anything he may say. At some point, a character with this much intrigue, surpasses and nullifies the actual human being.
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Win a Pair of Tickets to the 2022 Bethlehem Fair
Happy Fair Season! One of my favorite things about this time of year is the different fairs that pop up all over. Different foods, vendors, rides and events. It's bound to be a good time. Well, we want to hook our listeners up with a pair of tickets to attend...
WTNH.com
Woman fights hunger in Torrington soup kitchen
(WTNH) – The Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington is a community lifeline to many. “We here at the soup kitchen, we serve three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Hageman, the kitchen’s executive director. “We served 125,000 meals last year.”. Some days, a...
Bradley International Airport adds nonstop service to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut — Spirit Airlines is adding a nonstop flight from Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Airport Authority announced the new flight Thursday at the airport. Flights begin launch on Dec. 15 and will operate year-round, four...
Rebuilding Together of Manchester to host comedy fundraiser
A non-profit group called Rebuilding Together has announced that they will host a comedy show to raise funds for their organization’s Manchester affiliate. The event, scheduled for Oct. 20th at the Manchester Elks Lodge, will offer a night of family-friendly comedy and will showcase local comedians. The event will also feature raffles and auctions, which […] The post Rebuilding Together of Manchester to host comedy fundraiser appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ABC6.com
‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign stolen just over RI border
VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut Department of Transportation officials said a ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign has been stolen in Voluntown, right at the Rhode Island border. A spokeswoman said DOT officials noticed the sign was missing last week on Rt. 165 in Voluntown, which borders Exeter. The...
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
Bristol Press
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
