Parade of Flags marches in Cleveland for One World Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cultural Gardens called for Northeast Ohioans to be proud of their heritage at the 76th anniversary for One World Day Sunday.

Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Moceanu served as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Parade of Flags stepping off on East Boulevard. Proud of her Romanian heritage, Dominique was part of the first U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team to ever win Olympic Gold in 1996.

Some communities will be joining the festivities for the first time ever including Swiss, Jordanian, Filipino, and Argentinian heritages.

A tribute was made to Ukraine as they led off the parade and Kashtan Ukrainian Dance Ensemble & Hyhory Kytasty School of Bandura will lead off the plaza entertainment.

Kenny Crumpton last week learned more about what’s planned for the special day of celebration in The Cleveland Cultural Gardens. You can see that here.

