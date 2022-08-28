Canelo Alvarez thinks the public needs to refrain from heaping too much criticism on Anthony Joshua as it relates to his behavior after his tough loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Shortly after Ukraine’s Usyk was declared the winner, via split decision, of their 12-round WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight title unification rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, Joshua started to act uncharacteristically. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts (the WBA and Ring magazine) and tossed them out of the ring, and then he went on an extended, bizarre rant. Joshua’s actions were roundly lambasted by the boxing world, with many suggesting he was a sore loser.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO