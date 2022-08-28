ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Boxing Scene

Ernie Shavers, Feared Heavyweight Puncher, Passes Away at 78

According to numerous outlets, Earnie Shavers, regarding as one of the hardest punchers in heavyweight boxing history, passed away on Thursday - a day after turning 78. The cause of death has yet to be disclosed. Shavers turned pro in 1969 and had his last pro contest in November of...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different

For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
COMBAT SPORTS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Boxing Scene

Canelo on Joshua's Meltdown: You Never Know What Happened in His Camp; Need to Respect That

Canelo Alvarez thinks the public needs to refrain from heaping too much criticism on Anthony Joshua as it relates to his behavior after his tough loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Shortly after Ukraine’s Usyk was declared the winner, via split decision, of their 12-round WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight title unification rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, Joshua started to act uncharacteristically. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts (the WBA and Ring magazine) and tossed them out of the ring, and then he went on an extended, bizarre rant. Joshua’s actions were roundly lambasted by the boxing world, with many suggesting he was a sore loser.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bob Arum
Richard Commey
Boxing Scene

Fury Trainer on Usyk: He Can Be A Threat to Tyson…Tyson's Been Knocked Down Before

Tyson Fury may not think much of Oleksandr Usyk as an opponent, but his trainer, Sugarhill Steward, apparently views the match-up quite differently. Steward, the well-respected Detroit-based trainer, indicated in a recent interview that he sees Ukraine's Usyk as more than a credible “threat” to Manchester, England's Fury, the WBC titleholder, in a potential fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Want More Belts, Ramirez is a Big Challenge and My Only Focus

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is only focused at the moment on his upcoming mandatory defense against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. Their fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 5. Bivol is coming...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Caleb Plant Attempting To Grow From Canelo Stoppage Defeat: "You Just Gotta Be Honest With Yourself"

Heading into his super middleweight showdown against Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant was steadfast in his belief that he was simply 12 rounds away from obtaining undisputed glory. Both Plant and Alvarez officially locked horns in the center of the ring on November 6th, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the newly turned 30-year-old fought with confidence and gusto, he was eventually overwhelmed by Alvarez’s relentless pressure. In the 11th round, in particular, a visibly exhausted Plant withered against the ropes as Alvarez violently ended his night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Boxing#Combat#Top Rank Inc#Espn#Hard Rock Hotel Casino
Boxing Scene

Janelson Bocachica: I Want To Show My Skills in This Fight

Undefeated Detroit-based welterweight prospect Janelson Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) is deep in preparation for his return to SHOBOX: The New Generation against knockout artist Roiman Villa (24-1, 24 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight battle on Friday, September 9, live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the all-new Bally’s Casino Resort Atlantic City.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Cameron: I Know I’m a Better All-Round Fighter Than McCaskill

As BoxingScene.com reported late last night, Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the undisputed super lightweight world title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Sarah Higginson Tops Dragon Fire Card in in Metro City, Perth

Sarah Higginson looks to break into the world ratings this weekend as she challenges for WBA Oceania Light Flyweight championship in Metro City, Perth. Higginson’s previous outing came against IBF world title challenger Shannon O’Connell, moving up three weight classes to challenge the previously avoided O’Connell. Prior to that Higginson lost a decision to Taylah Robertson on the undercard of George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney.
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Arum: I'd Pick Janibek Alimkhanuly Over Any Middleweight in The World

Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) was officially named WBO middleweight world champion after the organization’s previous champion, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, elected to move in weight instead of making a mandatory defense against Janibek. A 2016 Olympian from Zhilandy, Kazakhstan, Janibek will make...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

A Winning Tie: Weekend Afterthoughts

Sometimes, not losing is good for everyone. No one likes a draw but for veteran former titlists Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey it wasn’t a bad result. As expected, fans got a good fight on Saturday night. Each man was buzzed in spots, working through it and continuing to push for avenues to victory. Commey’s big punch factored heavily in Pedraza’s approach early. Pedraza’s skill and steady work factored late, particularly with his work to the body.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Khan: Prime vs. Prime - I'm Confident I Would Have Beaten Mayweather!

Former world champion Amir Khan firmly believes that he would have beaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. - had they met at their very best. A few months ago, Khan retired from the sport. His last match took place back in February, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of career rival Kell Brook.
COMBAT SPORTS

