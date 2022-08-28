Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Ernie Shavers, Feared Heavyweight Puncher, Passes Away at 78
According to numerous outlets, Earnie Shavers, regarding as one of the hardest punchers in heavyweight boxing history, passed away on Thursday - a day after turning 78. The cause of death has yet to be disclosed. Shavers turned pro in 1969 and had his last pro contest in November of...
Boxing Scene
Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different
For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
mmanews.com
Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Facing the Winner of Bivol-Ramirez: I Don't Want to Fight Mexicans; If Bivol Wins, I Want Rematch
Canelo Alvarez’s schedule for the first half of 2023 appears to hinge on who will win the upcoming light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Russia’s Bivol, the WBA beltholder, will defend his title against Mexico’s Ramirez on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
Blocked! Tai Tuivasa posts private messages from Jon Jones, is ‘scared’ and ‘turned on’ by ‘Bones’ fight
Tai Tuivasa was unranked after six fights inside the Octagon and was pretty much forgotten about in the 265-pound title chase. Then “Bam Bam” went on an absolute tear, racking up five straight wins with five consecutive knockouts, including his second-round destruction of Derrick Lewis earlier this year.
UFC・
Mike Tyson's openly honest admission about why he had extra year added to his prison sentence
Boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened up about his time in prison in the 90s and why he got an extra year added to his initial sentence. Watch the former champ reveal what happened in jail:. Tyson was jailed in 1992 after being found guilty of rape, he was sentenced...
NFL・
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares: At That Time [Before Eye Injury], I Woulda Beat ‘Tank’ Davis
Abner Mares is 36 years old and he hasn’t fought in more than four years. The three-division champion is thus realistic about his comeback. He intends to take “one fight at a time” and hasn’t spoken about boxing any of the champions in the 130-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Joshua's Meltdown: You Never Know What Happened in His Camp; Need to Respect That
Canelo Alvarez thinks the public needs to refrain from heaping too much criticism on Anthony Joshua as it relates to his behavior after his tough loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Shortly after Ukraine’s Usyk was declared the winner, via split decision, of their 12-round WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight title unification rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, Joshua started to act uncharacteristically. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts (the WBA and Ring magazine) and tossed them out of the ring, and then he went on an extended, bizarre rant. Joshua’s actions were roundly lambasted by the boxing world, with many suggesting he was a sore loser.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Fury Trainer on Usyk: He Can Be A Threat to Tyson…Tyson's Been Knocked Down Before
Tyson Fury may not think much of Oleksandr Usyk as an opponent, but his trainer, Sugarhill Steward, apparently views the match-up quite differently. Steward, the well-respected Detroit-based trainer, indicated in a recent interview that he sees Ukraine's Usyk as more than a credible “threat” to Manchester, England's Fury, the WBC titleholder, in a potential fight.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Want More Belts, Ramirez is a Big Challenge and My Only Focus
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is only focused at the moment on his upcoming mandatory defense against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. Their fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 5. Bivol is coming...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Jr. Is Very Dangerous, But My Hands Are Just As Fast
LOS ANGELES – It’ll be a classic heavyweight tilt between two uncrowned top-ten contenders when Luis Ortiz and Andy Ruiz Jr. meet in a FOX Sports pay-per-view main event on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old southpaw Ortiz will have to overcome a...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Attempting To Grow From Canelo Stoppage Defeat: "You Just Gotta Be Honest With Yourself"
Heading into his super middleweight showdown against Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant was steadfast in his belief that he was simply 12 rounds away from obtaining undisputed glory. Both Plant and Alvarez officially locked horns in the center of the ring on November 6th, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the newly turned 30-year-old fought with confidence and gusto, he was eventually overwhelmed by Alvarez’s relentless pressure. In the 11th round, in particular, a visibly exhausted Plant withered against the ropes as Alvarez violently ended his night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Janelson Bocachica: I Want To Show My Skills in This Fight
Undefeated Detroit-based welterweight prospect Janelson Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) is deep in preparation for his return to SHOBOX: The New Generation against knockout artist Roiman Villa (24-1, 24 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight battle on Friday, September 9, live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the all-new Bally’s Casino Resort Atlantic City.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Still Open To Fighting Uysk At Catchweight: ‘It’s Difficult, But…I Like That Kind of Challenge’
Canelo Alvarez evidently has not lost interest in a potential catchweight bout with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Mexican superstar suggested earlier this year, in May, ahead of his light heavyweight title fight with Dmitry Bivol, that he would welcome a fight with the Ukrainian, albeit at a catchweight of 201 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Cameron: I Know I’m a Better All-Round Fighter Than McCaskill
As BoxingScene.com reported late last night, Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the undisputed super lightweight world title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).
Boxing Scene
Sarah Higginson Tops Dragon Fire Card in in Metro City, Perth
Sarah Higginson looks to break into the world ratings this weekend as she challenges for WBA Oceania Light Flyweight championship in Metro City, Perth. Higginson’s previous outing came against IBF world title challenger Shannon O’Connell, moving up three weight classes to challenge the previously avoided O’Connell. Prior to that Higginson lost a decision to Taylah Robertson on the undercard of George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Arum: I'd Pick Janibek Alimkhanuly Over Any Middleweight in The World
Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) was officially named WBO middleweight world champion after the organization’s previous champion, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, elected to move in weight instead of making a mandatory defense against Janibek. A 2016 Olympian from Zhilandy, Kazakhstan, Janibek will make...
Boxing Scene
A Winning Tie: Weekend Afterthoughts
Sometimes, not losing is good for everyone. No one likes a draw but for veteran former titlists Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey it wasn’t a bad result. As expected, fans got a good fight on Saturday night. Each man was buzzed in spots, working through it and continuing to push for avenues to victory. Commey’s big punch factored heavily in Pedraza’s approach early. Pedraza’s skill and steady work factored late, particularly with his work to the body.
Boxing Scene
Khan: Prime vs. Prime - I'm Confident I Would Have Beaten Mayweather!
Former world champion Amir Khan firmly believes that he would have beaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. - had they met at their very best. A few months ago, Khan retired from the sport. His last match took place back in February, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of career rival Kell Brook.
Boxing Scene
Helenius Putting In Overtime For Wilder Clash: “I’m Doing Extra Work Every Day”
The career of Robert Helenius began floundering in 2016. As one of the sport’s hottest young prospects, the Swedish native was left unaware of his surroundings in the sixth round against Johann Duhaupas. Although he would go on to reel off three consecutive victories, Dillian Whyte pushed him further down boxing’s totem pole in 2017.
Comments / 1