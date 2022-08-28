ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hungry? Troy restaurant week returns

Troy restaurant week returns! Now's the time to try out that place you've walked by or seen and haven't tried yet. Troy has a variety of cuisines to choose from beginning September 12 through September 18.
TROY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Amy & Enid Go To Archeology Camp in Albany

About halfway into the pandemic, I discovered that my friend Amy had become similarly obsessed. So when I found out that the Underground Railroad Education Center in Albany, New York was offering an opportunity to volunteer to participate in a five day dig they had planned for August, I called Amy and said, “Wanna do it?” She replied, “Hell yeah!”
travelyouman.com

The 15 Best Restaurants On Saratoga Lake

The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Police help grant Ballston Spa teen’s Make-A-Wish

A Ballston Spa teen’s dream came true Tuesday, just a day ahead of his 15th birthday. Connor Hayhurst was born with a very rare heart defect. He has to have weekly transfusions for the rest of his life. He also had to undergo three open-heart surgeries to correct his...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: September 2 - September 8, 2022

BDC Holdings Inc sold property at 1417 Route 50 to 1417 Saratoga Rd LLC for $1,150,000. Dale Gauthier sold property at 3 Katharine Ct to Robert Devries for $507,000. Daniel Walsh sold property at 43 Long Creek Dr to Ryan Barclay for $725,000. Anthony Marra sold property at 307 Goode...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iheart.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Upcoming Tour to Capital Region

A popular music group will be bringing its upcoming tour to the Capital Region later this year. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is going to be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Wednesday, November 30th at 7:00 pm. Presale tickets will be available to fan club members on September 8th and 9th. Seats for the general public will go on sale September 16th.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery Awarded its 7th Surgery Accreditation

Saratoga Springs — Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Office-Based Surgery Accreditation for its on-site operating room for the seventh time since it was initially accredited in 2003. Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC is the only Albany Capital District region office-based surgery medical facility currently accredited by The Joint Commission which is the organization that also accredits many of the hospitals in the United States.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Queensbury drug dealer tell-all

Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here. He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way....
QUEENSBURY, NY

