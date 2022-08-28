Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saratoga’s jewel, Palazzo Riggi comes to market
The infamous Saratoga estate has entered the housing market. Julie A. Bonacio (Julie & Co. Reality, LLC) and Margie Philo (Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties) have announced their joint venture of presenting the extravagant home.
Lineup announced for Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival
The lineup has been announced for the 20th annual Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival on September 10. The all-day festival will be held at Jennings Landing.
First “Brain Storm” event in Glens Falls
Local organizations are getting ready for a new event taking place in early September. "Brain Storm," is a celebration of mental health and addiction recovery.
Opening day at the Schaghticoke Fair
The 2022 Schaghticoke Fair officially opens for its 203rd year on Wednesday. The fair runs from August 31 to September 5.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Hungry? Troy restaurant week returns
Troy restaurant week returns! Now's the time to try out that place you've walked by or seen and haven't tried yet. Troy has a variety of cuisines to choose from beginning September 12 through September 18.
newyorkalmanack.com
Amy & Enid Go To Archeology Camp in Albany
About halfway into the pandemic, I discovered that my friend Amy had become similarly obsessed. So when I found out that the Underground Railroad Education Center in Albany, New York was offering an opportunity to volunteer to participate in a five day dig they had planned for August, I called Amy and said, “Wanna do it?” She replied, “Hell yeah!”
travelyouman.com
The 15 Best Restaurants On Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
WNYT
Police help grant Ballston Spa teen’s Make-A-Wish
A Ballston Spa teen’s dream came true Tuesday, just a day ahead of his 15th birthday. Connor Hayhurst was born with a very rare heart defect. He has to have weekly transfusions for the rest of his life. He also had to undergo three open-heart surgeries to correct his...
WRGB
Ballston Spa interim Superintendent resigns one week before 1st Day of School
Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — The Ballston Spa interim Superintendent has resigned one week before the 1st Day of School. Daniel Connor resigned from the position Tuesday, August 30, he had been sworn in last month. Jason Fernau the President of the Board of Education put out the following...
Saratoga BLM to gather for Darryl Mount
On Wednesday evening, Saratoga Black Lives Matter will commemorate the life of Darryl Mount, on the ninth anniversary of his deadly encounter with Saratoga Springs Police.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowd packs Port of Albany meeting as offshore wind project remains suspended
An offshore wind project slated for Beacon Island at the Port of Albany remains halted and a local point of contention after residents sued the port and town of Bethlehem earlier this summer, and continue to come out in force at meetings. Dozens of people packed the Albany Port District...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: September 2 - September 8, 2022
BDC Holdings Inc sold property at 1417 Route 50 to 1417 Saratoga Rd LLC for $1,150,000. Dale Gauthier sold property at 3 Katharine Ct to Robert Devries for $507,000. Daniel Walsh sold property at 43 Long Creek Dr to Ryan Barclay for $725,000. Anthony Marra sold property at 307 Goode...
iheart.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Upcoming Tour to Capital Region
A popular music group will be bringing its upcoming tour to the Capital Region later this year. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is going to be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Wednesday, November 30th at 7:00 pm. Presale tickets will be available to fan club members on September 8th and 9th. Seats for the general public will go on sale September 16th.
Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September
Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.
Saratoga Race Course celebrates Friday with giveaway
The Saratoga Race Course is celebrating its final Friday of the season with a premium giveaway. The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will do the last giveaway as part of fan appreciation week at the race course.
WRGB
On first day of school, district still needs to hire more than 100 staff members
WRGB — Wednesday was the first day of school in the City of Albany, a district that like many across the state, has been rushing to hire people to fill key job openings in time. With around 9,000 students in 15 schools, the City School District of Albany is...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery Awarded its 7th Surgery Accreditation
Saratoga Springs — Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Office-Based Surgery Accreditation for its on-site operating room for the seventh time since it was initially accredited in 2003. Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC is the only Albany Capital District region office-based surgery medical facility currently accredited by The Joint Commission which is the organization that also accredits many of the hospitals in the United States.
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury drug dealer tell-all
Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here. He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way....
