I have lived in Johnson County for about ten years, and sadly I have done little exploring what fun things Johnson County offers. Like most families, we get busy with work, school, and kids, and before you know it, you haven't had a date night in months. Whenever my fiance and I squeeze in a date night, we typically do dinner and a movie, but that can get old. Franklin offers a lot of fun date night ideas, so I have selected five places that are now on my bucket list. Number five is 10 pins which offers old-school duckpin bowling. Number four on my list is Big Woods Franklin offers craft beer, food, and live music events. Number three on my list is Old Towne Beer Hall and Growler Company. This unique place offers drinks by the ounce, so you don't have to be afraid to try something new. Number two on my list is The Willard. The Willard is a restaurant in the heart of Franklin built in the 1960s and still has the original fireplace and spiral staircase. And finally, number one on my bucket list is Dollie's Farm! Now, this would not be a number one choice for my fiancé, but I would love to take a walk, see the fields of lavender, and pick out a lovely bouquet to take home. Who knew Franklin offered such a variety of places for a date night?

FRANKLIN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO