This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously Underrated
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown Indy
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature converge
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherland
WTHR
Butter returns to Indianapolis
Butter is a celebration of Black artists. It's expected to draw thousands of people to the Stutz Building near downtown.
Chipotle chooses Indy as test market for new item
Indianapolis Chipotle fans are getting a rare taste of a new menu item. The chain’s new Chicken Al Pastor dish is being tested at 25 participating Chipotle restaurants in the Indianapolis area. It’s also being offered at nearly 70 locations in the Denver area. Indy and Denver are currently the only two test markets for […]
How to get a free cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is inviting customers to celebrate a major milestone with something most people can’t resist: free cake! On Thursday, September 1, the company is giving out free mini bundt cakes to the first 250 customers at locations across North America to celebrate its 25th birthday. Each person will receive an individually […]
Fox 59
Chef Tanorria is helping you with your Labor Day Weekend recipes
INDIANAPOLIS – Our friend Chef Tannoria Askew has some great ideas for your sides and recipes for this upcoming Labor Day Weekend! One big side she talks about: potato salad!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
Current Publishing
CityBird Tenders lands in Fishers
A new chicken restaurant, CityBird Tenders, opened Aug. 22 at 11595 Whistle Dr. Suite 130. The restaurant is owned by the same company that owns the popular restaurant, The Eagle on Mass Ave in Indianapolis. It is often referred to as “The Eagle’s little brother.”. CityBird Tenders is...
Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business
INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
Doctor started Broad Ripple community garden to benefit seniors
INDIANAPOLIS — Behind a row of houses in the heart of Broad Ripple are rows of vegetables. Dr. Bobbie Jellison primarily cares for geriatric patients. When she's not working, she and her husband are tending that garden. During the pandemic, she learned many seniors had significant health and social...
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: A warmer holiday weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Our weather pattern starts to heat up as the long holiday weekend arrives. Forecast highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday and at 90 degrees on Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. The muggy meter starts to climb and there will...
Weather can trigger migraine headaches
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are a migraine sufferer, you may have noticed that the pain correlates with the change of the weather. Dawn Calvert suffers from migraines and knows that changes in the weather will bring on a migraine. "The main weather-related triggers are rainy weather, but especially stormy,...
cbs4indy.com
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.”. The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman,...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
After a record-breaking year, Penrod Arts Fair returning bigger and better
More than 20,000 people walked through the Newfields campus for the Penrod Arts Fair in 2021, which helped raise $275,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
Indianapolis ventriloquist needs your votes Tuesday on 'America's Got Talent'
LOS ANGELES — An Indianapolis ventriloquist is one of 11 acts competing live Tuesday on "America's Got Talent." Jack Williams, 25, got rave reviews from the judges during his audition, which aired Tuesday, June 14. "I love him," "AGT" judge Howie Mandel said during Williams' audition. According to "AGT,"...
macaronikid.com
Date Night Ideas in Franklin
I have lived in Johnson County for about ten years, and sadly I have done little exploring what fun things Johnson County offers. Like most families, we get busy with work, school, and kids, and before you know it, you haven't had a date night in months. Whenever my fiance and I squeeze in a date night, we typically do dinner and a movie, but that can get old. Franklin offers a lot of fun date night ideas, so I have selected five places that are now on my bucket list. Number five is 10 pins which offers old-school duckpin bowling. Number four on my list is Big Woods Franklin offers craft beer, food, and live music events. Number three on my list is Old Towne Beer Hall and Growler Company. This unique place offers drinks by the ounce, so you don't have to be afraid to try something new. Number two on my list is The Willard. The Willard is a restaurant in the heart of Franklin built in the 1960s and still has the original fireplace and spiral staircase. And finally, number one on my bucket list is Dollie's Farm! Now, this would not be a number one choice for my fiancé, but I would love to take a walk, see the fields of lavender, and pick out a lovely bouquet to take home. Who knew Franklin offered such a variety of places for a date night?
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
WTHR
