Inquirer and Mirror
September is a glorious month for fishing
(Sept. 1, 2022) Bait is here. Fish are here. Weather is consistent. September is here. All seems right for Labor Day weekend. It’s my favorite time of year. It’s a very rare morning that I sleep in. Yes, sleeping in for me consists of sleeping to just past 6 a.m. But this past Sunday, I slept in, made a cup of tea and then looked at my phone. Lindsey Knapp, a great friend, updated me that he had already caught a striped bass, a bonito, a false albacore and a bluefish.
capecod.com
Sandy Neck Beach Closed, Walkers Pond Advisory Due to Water Quality Issues
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials have closed Sandy Neck Beach to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels. The closure joins a warning-level advisory at Hinckley Pond and a pet advisory at Long and North Ponds. Meanwhile, Fair Acres Beach has been reopened to swimming after testing lower counts of bacteria...
Inquirer and Mirror
Autumn Splendor: Still plenty to see and do
(Sept. 1, 2022) As the commotion of summer transitions to the calm rhythms of fall, there is still plenty for islanders and visitors to do on Nantucket. From theater performances to highschool sports and a harvest fair, there is much to experience and explore around the island. Many of those...
Inquirer and Mirror
Coalition formed to promote improved water quality
(Aug. 30, 2022) A coalition of island organizations has announced increased efforts to preserve the health of Nantucket's groundwater, wetlands, ponds and harbors. The Maria Mitchell Association, Nantucket Land Council and Nantucket Shellfish Association have joined to convey a statement of concern for continued degradation of these critical island resources, and the lasting impacts it will have on Nantucket.
Inquirer and Mirror
Ralph C. Roe II, 79
Ralph Coats Roe II, 79, of Greenwich and Nantucket, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Services have already been held. A recorded live stream of the service is available here.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
Inquirer and Mirror
Final chapter of World War II love story written 77 years later
(Sept. 1, 2022) It’s a tragic Nantucket love story that began in the midst of a world war. On Friday, the final chapter will be written when U.S. Navy Commander John Walling’s commissioning sword, and the last letters he wrote to his wife in the spring of 1945, will be donated to the Nantucket Historical Association during a private ceremony at the Wharf Rat Club.
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
Inquirer and Mirror
Study: Sewering Madaket could add 2,500 bedrooms
(Sept. 1 2022) The town’s planned sewer extension to the Madaket area could bring with it unintended development consequences if left unchecked, according to a presentation Thursday by the Madaket Conservation Association and the Nantucket Land Council. Right now many of the homes in Madaket are capped in size...
Inquirer and Mirror
Housing Nantucket going solar at Wiggles Way apartment complex
(Aug. 31, 2022) Housing Nantucket is installing solar panels at its Wiggles Way affordable rental complex off Fairgrounds Road to power the apartments and common areas. The $800,000 solar installation, which will be located on top of a parking pergola toward the rear of the property, is expected to cover all the energy needs of the development, Housing Nantucket executive director Anne Kuszpa said this week.
Bill Murray poses for photos at Massachusetts restaurant
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Actor and comedian Bill Murray took some time to pose for photos at a popular Massachusetts restaurant on Sunday night. Murray stopped by Turks Seafood on Marion Road in Mattapoisett and spent time hanging out with the waitstaff at the restaurant. The owner of Turks told...
Mattapoisett Restaurant Gets Surprise Visit from Movie Star Bill Murray
Comedy legend Bill Murray is turning into quite the fanboy of the SouthCoast. He has been spotted at local restaurants a number of times over the past several years. Over the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River. He stopped into the popular South Main Street spot with movie maker and Rhode Island native Peter Farrelly.
Inquirer and Mirror
Young boys soccer looking to rebuild
(Sept. 1, 2022) With a week to go before the Nantucket boys soccer season gets underway, coach Rich Brannigan said the varsity team’s starting lineup still has more questions than answers. “It’s a young team, there’s not a ton of varsity experience returning. We lost a good number of...
capecod.com
Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
WCVB
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
NECN
80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod
An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said. Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.
Inquirer and Mirror
Union head, fire chief meeting “productive”
It was a really productive meeting. I think we both agreed at the end of the day, when it comes to the mission of the Nantucket Fire Department, it’s about providing the best service to the community.”. (Sept. 1, 2022) In the bitter, confrontational battle between the town and...
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf squad looks to return to winning ways under new coach
(Sept. 1, 2022) The Nantucket golf program reached an all-time high in 2019 when the Whalers completed an undefeated season en route to a Cape & Islands League championship. After a canceled season due to the pandemic in 2020 and missing the playoffs last season, incoming head coach Sam Herrick is looking to return the Whalers to their winning ways.
