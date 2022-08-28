Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 1, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain very warm to hot until at least next week, peaking...
oc-breeze.com
Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California
Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
oc-breeze.com
Visit Anaheim focuses on short term convention business, bookings up by 11 percent compared to 2019
Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim, announced its 2022 confirmed bookings for the Anaheim Convention Center are up 11 percent compared to 2019. Strategically focused on booking short-term convention business to fuel local recovery, Visit Anaheim will host 90 percent of these Anaheim events from 2022–2024.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach cooling center will reopen this weekend
As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen a cooling center. The cooling center will be open Saturday, September 3rd, through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Seal Beach Tennis Center. Location: 3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach, CA. Hours of Operation: 8:00...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
Come and enjoy free entertainment at the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta
St. Irenaeus parishioners, Diocese of Orange parishioners, and community members who enjoy free musical entertainment are invited to come to the Fall Fiesta at St. Irenaeus Parish on September 16-17 and be entertained by a variety of different groups throughout the day and night. Fiesta Co-Chair Kyeli Roberts has arranged for the following groups to perform for each of the days. DJ Music will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. A variety of DJ Music will be played between group performances during all three days.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 29, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph...
oc-breeze.com
OCSC joins forces with MADD for Labor Day Weekend
Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) California to remind fans to be designated drivers during one of the most dangerous weekends of the year, Labor Day weekend. OCSC and MADD will host a soccer match against Memphis 901 on Sep. 3 at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, Ca. A portion of the funds raised go directly to MADD’s lifesaving mission in Southern California to provide necessary community services to those affected by drunk and drugged driving.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove’s cooling center to open Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5
Due to temperatures forecast to exceed 95 degrees, the City of Garden Grove will open a public cooling center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 through Monday, September 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cooling center will be located at the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center, located at 13641 Deodara Drive, in Garden Grove Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach native serves aboard USNS Mercy
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Mich., treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022.
oc-breeze.com
Rossmoor to hold a Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall event
Rossmoor’s Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall this year is on Thursday, September 29th in the Rush Park Auditorium. We plan to begin at 6:30 p.m. And prior to the Town Hall we will be posting the answers to the questions you share with us. Some will be submitted to the candidates as written questions and others will be used during the live Town Hall event.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police conducting murder investigation in 6700 block of Harbor Avenue
On Aug.21, 2022, at approximately 11:44 p.m., officers responded to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue after at least one report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, and a person down in the street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at East 7th Street and West Campus Drive
On Aug. 22, 2022, at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian walking in lanes of traffic at East 7th Street and Campus Drive, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious female pedestrian on the roadway suffering...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, August 22 to August 28, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 22, 2022. Hospital Transport –...
oc-breeze.com
OC Health Care Agency now offering Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 and Flu vaccines
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has begun administering Novavax vaccines at HCA-managed vaccination sites, beginning this week. Flu vaccines are also now being offered. Though COVID-19 cases are currently declining in Orange County, the HCA encourages individuals who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza (flu) to get vaccinated.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police Department to hold DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on September 2, 2022
The Seal Beach Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of...
oc-breeze.com
CHP investigates fatal traffic crash involving the Huntington Beach Police
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m., an officer with the Huntington Beach Police Department was responding to a radio call on North Pacific Avenue near Broadway in Sunset Beach, when they were involved in a traffic crash with a pedestrian. The victim was transported to UCI Medical...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Detectives arrest two suspects for the attempted kidnapping of a baby
On August 20, 2022 at approximately 12:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, which was later determined to be an attempted kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers contacted three physically uninjured victims, two women and one baby...
Comments / 0