Germany, Israel mark 50 years since Munich Olympics massacre
Israel and Germany's presidents will jointly commemorate the 1972 Munich Olympics attack that left 11 Israeli athletes dead, after a last-minute compensation deal averted a feared boycott by bereaved relatives. On September 5, 1972, eight gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Black September stormed the Israeli team's flat at the Olympic village, shooting two dead and taking nine others hostage.
