ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

American heavyweight Jared Anderson is taking the boxing world by storm

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YAWo_0hYhXfdH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbpFd_0hYhXfdH00
Jared Anderson, Top Rank heavyweight star.

Photo by Getty Images

  • Jared Anderson is already one of boxing's most promising heavyweights at 22 years old.
  • The American bruiser scored the 12th win of his career Saturday with a second-round finish.
  • Keep scrolling for highlights of his win, as well as the other results from the Top Rank show.

There are numerous reasons an American 22-year-old is becoming one of boxing 's biggest attractions.

Jared Anderson is a clobbering heavyweight with creative ring walks and a continually-evolving skillset that has seen him defeat every opponent by knockout in his pro career so far.

In a nutshell, he's essential viewing.

And he proved as such once again Saturday when he battered Miljan Rovcanin in the second round of a fight scheduled to go eight, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSU9d_0hYhXfdH00
Jared Anderson, boxing.

Photo by Getty Images

Anderson's methodical approach to the sport was highlighted in the 12th fight of his career as he targeted his opponent's body, hurting him there to soften him up.

He switched stances and refocused on the head as if he knew by instinct that Rovcanin would fall.

Watch the finish right here:

"I was very calm. I was very patient," said Anderson, in a post-fight statement sent to Insider.

"I felt very relaxed, pretty much the most relaxed I've ever been," Anderson said. "I heard my coach tell me to switch [stances]. I listened to him as always, so that was really the reason I switched."

Anderson wasn't the only rising prospect to continue their progression at the Top Rank show as Richard Torrez advanced his pro boxing record to three wins (three knockouts) with a 44-second finish over Marco Antonio Canedo.

See Torrez's win right here:

Elsewhere, Jose Pedraza, one of Puerto Rico's best boxers, scored a draw with Richard Commey and called for a rematch.

"I've never turned down a fight, and I'm not going to start now," said Pedraza in a statement sent to Insider.

"Whatever Top Rank wants for me. If they demand a rematch, I'm ready to give Richard Commey a rematch because he deserves it and I have the utmost respect for him."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 25

Quagmire.Feels
4d ago

Jared has always been underrated, I always believed in him becoming big and I'm happy for his success🍉🏵⛄️🏜🕋🪳🪱🪱

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

Sha'Carri Richardson Sprints To Victory Over Reigning Olympic Gold Medalist

After professional and personal setbacks, Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100 meter race at Lucerne meet, defeating Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Can we call it a comeback? Sha’Carri Richardson defeated reigning Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m race at the World Athletics Continental Tour silver meet in Lucerne, Switzerland on Tuesday.
SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different

For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Vibe

Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race

Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Commey
Person
Miljan Rovcanin
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr defends Canelo’s decision not to fight Mexicans

By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr is supportive of superstar Canelo Alvarez’s decision not to fight Mexican fighters. Former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) acknowledges that Mexican fighters are especially tough because they don’t give up, so he can understand why Canelo wouldn’t wish to fight them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Heavyweights#Combat#American#Rank#Casino
BoxingNews24.com

What time is Ruiz Jr. vs Ortiz on Sept 4th on FOX Sports PPV?

The Ruiz vs Ortiz main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT. Fox Sports PPV will air the fight in the U.S. where fans will have to pay $74.99 to watch the fight. Fans in the UK can watch the fight on FITE TV (click here)
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Watch: Fighter Nearly Knocks Himself Out At Karate Combat Event

Former MMA and kickboxing fighter Raymond Daniels took a big shot to the head courtesy of the Karate Combat arena this past weekend. The 42-year-old Daniels competed at Karate Combat 35 on Saturday. He was making his combat sports return after nearly a year and a half away from competition since his unanimous decision win over Peter Stanonik at Bellator 257.
COMBAT SPORTS
Insider

Insider

567K+
Followers
33K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy