ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 5

L G Wall Jr.
4d ago

It's a bad intersection with a lot of bad drivers in the area. There are accidents there all the time. People need to learn to slow down.

Reply
4
dude or his dudness
4d ago

it doesn't matter the cops don't arrest speeders because the government let's them go. more people will die until the district attorneys get changed

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE CARS ON FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of two cars burning which are parked nose to nose with each other in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mule Rule. No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: CAR FIRE. About The Author. John Biscardi on September 1, 2022...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT BY PARKWAY RAMP

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Lanes Mill Road at the parkway ramp. There are no injuries reported in this accident. Harsh Thakre on September 1, 2022 - 15:19 at 15:19. After leaving my previous job 12 months ago, i’ve had some good luck to learn...
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SMALL KITCHEN FIRE

Fire – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:34 a.m., Officer D’Antonio responded to a Buena Vista Road residence for a report of smoke coming from the front door. The Forked River Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist. The small fire was determined to have originated in the kitchen, but had extinguished itself prior to everyone’s arrival. The Fire Marshal deemed the fire accidental. Members from the Forked River Fire Department assisted with ventilating the remaining smoke from the home. The home suffered no structural damage, and was considered safe to return to.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Accidents
ocscanner.news

BRICK: BRUSH FIRE VACANT LOT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a brush fire on Jefferson Court which is burning in a vacant lot. Use caution on the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT HEAD ON CRASH

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 88 and Jack Martin Blvd. The accident is said to be a head on crash and involves a garbage truck. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED

There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Toms River Hookah Lounge, Scene Of Fatal Shooting, Ordered Shuttered By Local Officials: Report

Toms River officials have closed the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two others hurt in a weekend shooting, NJ Advance Media reports. Hooper Avenue lounge 'Top Tier Hookah' has been forced to shut down due to zoning, code, and safety violations, and has had its certificate of occupancy revoked, the outlet reports citing a statement from Mayor Maurice Hill.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY

Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH MEETING 9/1

This Thursday at 7:00PM – Learn what’s going on in your neighborhood and around town. It’s a great opportunity to meet some of our officers and address any questions or concerns you have within the community. Hope to see everyone there!. media and graphic courtesy TRPD.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TOP TIER HOOKAH – SITE OF SHOOTING – CLOSED BY TOWNSHIP

Toms River officials have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookah for multiple zoning, safety and code violations Mayor Maurice B Hill announced. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task Force found several violations and instructed the business owners to bring the establishment into compliance. Those instructions were ignored. The investigation into Saturday’s shooting confirmed that the business owners were operating in violation of their approved status as a retail-only establishment and likely made false or misleading statements on their zoning application. As a result their Certificate of Occupancy has been revoked today and they are no longer permitted to operate or do business at 1783 Hooper Ave in the Silverton section of the Township.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST

Motor Vehicle Crash / DWI – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to Jones Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck that collided with a parked car. Upon his arrival, Officer Keefe met with the driver of the pickup truck, Mark Anthony, 59, of Beachwood. Investigation at the scene revealed that Mark was driving while intoxicated. Mark was placed under arrest. Mark was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mark was served his copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SHOOTING VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced today that the victim of the homicide that occurred at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River on August 27, 2022, has been identified as Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. They have been identified as Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune. Miller is still hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition. Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, was treated for his injuries and released.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy