The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
WLWT 5
Ohio man impersonates parent, planned to abduct child; attempts to stab officer
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man is in jail after police said he tried kidnapping a 5-year-old girl during an open house. According to court documents, on Monday, Aug. 29, 35-year-old Reid Duran of Fairborn showed up at the Saint Brigid School in Xenia pretending to be a parent.
Fox 19
Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun. Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
WLWT 5
Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
WLWT 5
Woman charged after hitting 2 people with vehicle in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
WKRC
SWAT responds to home where Brown Co. man barricades self, harms son
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested on Wednesday morning after a SWAT team was called to a home in Georgetown. Police responded to a call about a suicidal, barricaded person on White Oak Valley. A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Police say that...
WKRC
"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
WKRC
Indiana police officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer, who was shot in the line of duty on August 10, was reportedly taken off life support on Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was conducting a traffic stop that day. After a K9 officer alerted to potential...
q95fm.net
Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant to the Reid Health emergency room […]
Fox 19
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. at the University...
Fox 19
Two pedestrians struck outside Cincinnati Kroger store, 1 dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., coroner’s officials confirm.
Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm
GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
Family of Richmond Police Officer shot in line of duty touched by support in recent weeks
DAYTON/RICHMOND, IN — The family of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has made the decision to take her off life support later today, according to a news release. She has been fighting for her life at Miami Valley Hospital since August 10 when she was shot in the head during a traffic stop that day.
Richmond Police Officer shot in line of duty will be taken off life support, department says
RICHMOND — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, who was shot in the head during a traffic stop August 10, will be taken off life support later today, according to a release from the department. In a release, the department said despite efforts from doctors at Miami Valley Hospital, Burton’s...
WKRC
Child dies after being left inside hot car in New Jersey
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. (News 12 New Jersey LLC/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A young child found locked inside of a hot car in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon has died. According to WPVI, a 2-year-old girl was found in cardiac arrest and unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Franklin Township. When police arrived a neighbor, who is a member of a local fire department, was administering CPR.
WATCH: Ohio 6-year-old escapes kidnapper
OHIO- A home security camera captured the alleged attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old girl from outside her home in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 23. The footage shows the child outside of the family’s home on East Avenue. A man walking down the sidewalk stops, touches the girl, and then grabs her by the arm. The […]
WKRC
Man accused of 2020 fatal shooting in downtown sentenced to 26 years to life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge handed the maximum sentence to a man charged in a deadly shooting. A jury convicted Quantez Wilcox on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Wilcox was arrested in the shooting death of Keyshawn Turner. Turner was shot in the chest at Eighth...
Fox 19
Driver sentenced in death of beloved West Side restaurant worker
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver who killed a man in East Price Hill in 2020 could spend the next six years behind bars after a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge sentenced him Tuesday. The driver was high on cocaine and Fentanyl at the time of the crash, according to court...
WKRC
NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
wrtv.com
Man convicted of neglect, drug possession charges in 4-year-old boy's death
RUSHVILLE — A man has been found guilty in a case surrounding the death of a 4-year-old boy in September last year. Robert S. Geise, the boyfriend of the child's mother, was convicted on three of the five counts against him, the most severe of which — a neglect charge — is a level 1 felony, online court records show.
