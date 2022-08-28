ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun. Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
HAMILTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKRC

"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Indiana police officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support

RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer, who was shot in the line of duty on August 10, was reportedly taken off life support on Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was conducting a traffic stop that day. After a K9 officer alerted to potential...
RICHMOND, IN
q95fm.net

Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorbell#Kidnap#Curling#Wkrc
FOX59

Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant to the Reid Health emergency room […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm

GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
GERMANTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Child dies after being left inside hot car in New Jersey

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. (News 12 New Jersey LLC/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A young child found locked inside of a hot car in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon has died. According to WPVI, a 2-year-old girl was found in cardiac arrest and unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Franklin Township. When police arrived a neighbor, who is a member of a local fire department, was administering CPR.
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio 6-year-old escapes kidnapper

OHIO- A home security camera captured the alleged attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old girl from outside her home in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 23. The footage shows the child outside of the family’s home on East Avenue. A man walking down the sidewalk stops, touches the girl, and then grabs her by the arm. The […]
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
ELSMERE, KY
wrtv.com

Man convicted of neglect, drug possession charges in 4-year-old boy's death

RUSHVILLE — A man has been found guilty in a case surrounding the death of a 4-year-old boy in September last year. Robert S. Geise, the boyfriend of the child's mother, was convicted on three of the five counts against him, the most severe of which — a neglect charge — is a level 1 felony, online court records show.
RUSHVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy