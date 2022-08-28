Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum calls Michigan's Jim Harbaugh 'crazy' for his 'biblical' quarterback decision
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh surprised many around college football with his plan at quarterback. Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy will start Week 2 against Hawaii before a full-time starter will be named in Week 3. SEC Network host Paul Finebaum made his thoughts...
Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
Paul Finebaum Already Eliminated 1 Team From Playoff Contention
Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the national polls, but faces a tall task opening up at Ohio State. The Fighting Irish could lose Saturday night's opener and still make the College Football Playoff, if they can run the table and finish 11-1. Paul Finebaum isn't giving them any chance of doing that though.
Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer
Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear
Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
College GameDay Host Reacts To Concerns About Lee Corso
During the 2022 debut of ESPN's College GameDay last weekend, viewers became concerned by the state of longtime host Lee Corso. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this has happened in recent years. Corso turned 87 this month, and his performances on GameDay have become increasingly labored since he suffered a stroke in 2009.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces 2 Iowa freshmen who will not be redshirting in 2022
Kirk Ferentz broke the news about a pair of freshmen defensive backs who won’t be taking a redshirt year this season. Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register tweeted about the news. Ferentz said that Xavier Nwankpa and T.J. Hall are expected to play for the full season, and...
saturdaytradition.com
West Virginia unveils 'Country Roads' themed uniforms for Backyard Brawl with Pitt
West Virginia is going back to its roots for the Week 1 showdown with No. 17 Pitt. The return of the Backyard Brawl shouldn’t disappoint. The Mountaineers will be wearing their ‘Country Roads’ alternate uniforms for the game, named after John Denver’s hit song which has become 1 of their traditions in Morgantown.
College football 2022 Week 1 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
College football 2022 officially kicked off last week with a slate of Week 0 games, and the Week 1 madness is now upon us. Fans who have been aching to scream about something other than the price of gas can now turn their attention to more important topics — like, where do I send my money for NIL collectives?
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Upset Watch for Week 1
NC State (at East Carolina) The 13th-ranked Wolfpack travel to East Carolina to open their season. There are whispers around the "Twittersphere" that NC State could be a tad overrated. Vegas might agree, as the spread is only 11.5 — a little low for a top-15 team playing an unranked Group of 5 opponent. East Carolina returns 14 starters from a team that won seven games last season. The Pirates also have the ability to shorten the game with a very good rushing attack.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska
Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
Multiple schools have reached out about wanting to join the Pac-12
The Pac-12 has been reportedly fielding calls left and right by schools interested in joining
NCAA approves big change to college football transfer portal
A big change is coming to the college football transfer portal as the NCAA has announced the introduction of so-called transfer windows. The new changes will affect how often players can go from one school to another without penalty, while another major rule change was voted down. The approved ...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple comments on Gabe Ervin Jr.'s absence during Nebraska's Week 0 loss
Mark Whipple would like to see one of his players back in action. The offensive coordinator gave an update on running back Gabe Ervin Jr. Whipple revealed Wednesday that the 6-foot, 215-pound Ervin did not play against Northwestern because of injury. Ervin is coming off a season-ending knee injury last...
saturdaytradition.com
A bold prediction for each B1G Week 1 game
While 3 teams jumped the gun in Week 0, the B1G race begins in earnest in Week 1. Which is good news for the Bold Predictions department, because we’ve had a week to sit around and ponder these games. We’ve got a bold prediction for every B1G Week 1 game, and sometimes, we had to dig deep to get bold. Some of these will come to pass, and some of these will age faster than leftover pizza in the fridge. Either way, we’re starting bold for Week 1.
Big 12 Makes Major Announcement About Its Media Rights Deal
The Big 12's media rights deal is set to run through the 2024 football season. Nonetheless, the conference is already discussing an extension. It was reported on Wednesday that FOX and ESPN have agreed to enter early discussions with the Big 12. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Jim Harbaugh just changed the way coaches will handle QB competitions
Jim Harbaugh has made a decision about his starting quarterback by making no decision. If you’re confused, follow along. And welcome to the world of protecting your roster, circa 2022. Harbaugh announced Saturday that he, as Michigan coach (and apparently King Solomon), would split the starting job in half....
