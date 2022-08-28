ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 6

The Spun

Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer

Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear

Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College GameDay Host Reacts To Concerns About Lee Corso

During the 2022 debut of ESPN's College GameDay last weekend, viewers became concerned by the state of longtime host Lee Corso. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this has happened in recent years. Corso turned 87 this month, and his performances on GameDay have become increasingly labored since he suffered a stroke in 2009.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 1

NC State (at East Carolina) The 13th-ranked Wolfpack travel to East Carolina to open their season. There are whispers around the "Twittersphere" that NC State could be a tad overrated. Vegas might agree, as the spread is only 11.5 — a little low for a top-15 team playing an unranked Group of 5 opponent. East Carolina returns 14 starters from a team that won seven games last season. The Pirates also have the ability to shorten the game with a very good rushing attack.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska

Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

A bold prediction for each B1G Week 1 game

While 3 teams jumped the gun in Week 0, the B1G race begins in earnest in Week 1. Which is good news for the Bold Predictions department, because we’ve had a week to sit around and ponder these games. We’ve got a bold prediction for every B1G Week 1 game, and sometimes, we had to dig deep to get bold. Some of these will come to pass, and some of these will age faster than leftover pizza in the fridge. Either way, we’re starting bold for Week 1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Big 12 Makes Major Announcement About Its Media Rights Deal

The Big 12's media rights deal is set to run through the 2024 football season. Nonetheless, the conference is already discussing an extension. It was reported on Wednesday that FOX and ESPN have agreed to enter early discussions with the Big 12. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement...
COLLEGE SPORTS

